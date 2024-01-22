Spin Doctors see off Mad Batters to record 10th victory of Bridlington Table Tennis League season

The Spin Doctors recorded their 10th victory of the Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two season when they beat Mad Batters 6-3.

Gerard Ferre claimed maximum points for Spin Doctors in Division Two. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Gerard Ferre led the way with a brilliant hat-trick, plus two singles from Patrick Tallant and one win from Jon Bell, Robert Deegan and Phil Leach replied for Mad Batters, writes Tony Wigley.

Air Benders beat The Avengers 5-4 with doubles from John Ockenden and Joe Plant, and a Tom Ryan win, Pier Canta scored a fine hat-trick and Tina Crockford added a singles win for Avengers.

The James Gang remain third after their 5-4 triumph over Quality Service, Leon James claimed maximum points and Harrison James shot a brace, Kevin Raynor, Dave Brown and Hans Ebert replied for Service.

Pier Canta scored a hat-trick for The Avengers in Division Two.

Division One leaders Cobras overcame Barracudas 7-2, with trebles from Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson and one single from Paul Senior, Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck replied for Barracudas.

The Crazy Gang trail the leaders by seven points after a 8-1 win over The Vikings, Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson were unbeaten and Gavin Smithies hit a double, Robert Deegan replied for Vikings.

James Builders beat The Seasiders 7-2, with a hat-trick from an imperious Simon James, and two singles wins from Julian and Leon James, John Ockenden shot a brace for fifth-placed Seasiders.