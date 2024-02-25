Spin Doctors sink Mad Batters to net top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Gerard Ferre scored a hat-trick for Spin Doctors as they went top of the Bridlington Table Tennis League second division. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY.

The man from Barcelona, Gerard Ferre, scored a fine hat-trick, Krisztian Sallai shot a brace and Patrick Tallant added one win, writes Tony Wigley.

Robert Deegan claimed a double and Phil Leach added one win for Mad Batters.

Air Benders slipped down into second as they crashed 5-4 to The Avengers.

Tom Ryan shot a brace for Air Benders.

Vicky Barton and Pier Canta replied with two wins each and one singles win from Tina Crockford secured victory.

The James Gang defeated Quality Service 5-4 thanks to a Harrison James hat-trick and a Leon James brace, Sandie Edwards struck twice for Service.

Division One leaders Cobras are nine points clear after they prevailed 7-2 over Barracudas.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored trebles and Paul Senior added a win, Roy Hill and Harrison James replied with a win each.

Chris Deegan scored a hat-trick for Cobras.

Crazy Gang beat The Vikings 6-3 with a Gavin Smithies treble and a double from Julian James, Tom Ryan scored twice for sixth-placed Vikings.

Simon James and Leon James both claimed hat-tricks and Jacob James added a double as James Builders overcame Seasiders 8-1, John Ockenden struck one win in reply.