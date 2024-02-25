Spin Doctors sink Mad Batters to net top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
The man from Barcelona, Gerard Ferre, scored a fine hat-trick, Krisztian Sallai shot a brace and Patrick Tallant added one win, writes Tony Wigley.
Robert Deegan claimed a double and Phil Leach added one win for Mad Batters.
Air Benders slipped down into second as they crashed 5-4 to The Avengers.
Tom Ryan and Joe Plant claimed doubles, but Vicky Barton and Pier Canta replied with two wins each and one singles win from Tina Crockford secured victory.
The James Gang defeated Quality Service 5-4 thanks to a Harrison James hat-trick and a Leon James brace, Sandie Edwards struck twice for Service.
Division One leaders Cobras are nine points clear after they prevailed 7-2 over Barracudas.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored trebles and Paul Senior added a win, Roy Hill and Harrison James replied with a win each.
Crazy Gang beat The Vikings 6-3 with a Gavin Smithies treble and a double from Julian James, Tom Ryan scored twice for sixth-placed Vikings.
Simon James and Leon James both claimed hat-tricks and Jacob James added a double as James Builders overcame Seasiders 8-1, John Ockenden struck one win in reply.
Chris Deegan and John Ockenden won the Wednesday Night Round/robin Tournament.