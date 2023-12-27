Spin Doctors soar to emphatic 8-1 win against Mad Batters in Bridlington Table Tennis League

The Spin Doctors went on the rampage with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Mad Batters in Division Two of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Jon Bell shot a brace for Spin Doctors in Division Two of the Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Gerard Ferre and Patrick Tallant both scored hat-tricks, and Jon Bell added a brace for fourth-placed Spin Doctors, writes Tony Wigley.

Robert Deegan claimed a single for Mad Batters.

Quality Service held onto the top spot in the Division Two standings with a close 5-4 triumph over The James Gang.

Tom Ryan scored twice for Air Benders in Division Two.

Paul Senior led the way with a treble plus one single win each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Rayner.

Harrison James and Leon James both scored twice in reply for The James Gang who remain in third position.

Air Benders are just two points behind the leaders after their 5-4 victory over The Avengers.