Spin Doctors soar to emphatic 8-1 win against Mad Batters in Bridlington Table Tennis League
Gerard Ferre and Patrick Tallant both scored hat-tricks, and Jon Bell added a brace for fourth-placed Spin Doctors, writes Tony Wigley.
Robert Deegan claimed a single for Mad Batters.
Quality Service held onto the top spot in the Division Two standings with a close 5-4 triumph over The James Gang.
Paul Senior led the way with a treble plus one single win each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Rayner.
Harrison James and Leon James both scored twice in reply for The James Gang who remain in third position.
Air Benders are just two points behind the leaders after their 5-4 victory over The Avengers.
Tom Ryan and John Ockenden claimed two singles each and Hans Ebert added one singles, but the formidable Pier Canta replied with an excellent hat-trick and Vicky Barton supported with one singles for the Avengers.