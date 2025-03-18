Young Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts with sponsors Neat Flooring.

Young Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts has been given a boost by her new sponsors Neat Flooring of Scarborough.​

Grace’s dad Steve said: “A big thank you to both Neil and Tony for helping Grace in her basketball journey.

"Grace is coming to end of her first season with the Sheffield Hatters.

"Both Under-14s and Under-16s have finished high enough in their respective divisions to make the play-offs.

Grace Roberts is next to the coach on the left on back row of the U14 Sheffield Hatters team

“With the Under-14s Grace has averaged 20 points a game alongside many assists, her season high in one game was 40 points and her progress means she is also getting more minutes per game with the Under-16s.

“Both teams are hoping to win their play-off games and make the final weekend which is yet to be finalised with a date or venue."