Sponsorship boost for Scarborough basketball star Grace Roberts
Grace’s dad Steve said: “A big thank you to both Neil and Tony for helping Grace in her basketball journey.
"Grace is coming to end of her first season with the Sheffield Hatters.
"Both Under-14s and Under-16s have finished high enough in their respective divisions to make the play-offs.
“With the Under-14s Grace has averaged 20 points a game alongside many assists, her season high in one game was 40 points and her progress means she is also getting more minutes per game with the Under-16s.
“Both teams are hoping to win their play-off games and make the final weekend which is yet to be finalised with a date or venue."