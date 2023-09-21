Stars return to Oliver’s Mount for Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting

Oversubscribed grids for the meeting will ensure a jam-packed weekend of top quality racing.

The team at Oliver’s Mount are busy putting in place final preparations ready for the weekend.

The Mount will once again roar to life as the likes of three time TT winner, Dean Harrison, who will be returning for the second time this season, local lad and Bob Smith Spring Cup winner, Joey Thompson, heads into the weekend as current championship leader.

Rob Hodson and Derek Sheils are also certainly in the mix to take away the coveted prize.

Named in honour of the late Steve Henshaw, a renowned racer, The Gold Cup has a rich history of showcasing the best of motorcycle racing talent since 1950.

Teams from across the water are also expected to attend the meeting, with the likes of Adam McLean, Mike Browne (Riding local bike shop AllSpeeds Racing Kawasaki ZX6R) and Mad Bros Racing’s Gary McCoy are heading to the track after an outstanding weekend at The Bob Smith Spring Cup.

Waterford’s Brian McCormack will also be making the trip over to compete on the Yorkshire Coast for his first visit, as he’s set to take out one of Greenall Racing’s Classic Superbikes.

Oliver’s Mount Director Andy Hayes remarked “The Steve Henshaw Gold Cup is always the biggest event of the year at Oliver’s Mount as riders and fans alike look to see out the Road Racing season in style.

"We are really lucky to have attracted a top class solo and sidecar entry to this seasons Gold Cup including such strong support from across the water in Northern & Southern Ireland.”

Not all the weekend’s competitors have such a long trip Paul Moir will be back on track this weekend with another Scarborough lad William Grant will be making his road racing debut.

The weekend will also see others make their debut trip to the mount Shaun Anderson, Paul Cassidy, Will Burchell, Ty Jones and Brandon Brinded are all set to tackle their first trip round the mount.

Fans can expect a weekend packed with high-speed action, dramatic turns, and nail-biting finishes. In addition to the main event, there will be a series of supporting races, live music and rider chat show, ensuring non-stop entertainment throughout the weekend.

Whether you're a die-hard racing fan or just looking for a fun weekend outing, the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup at Oliver Mount is an event you won't want to miss!

You can also stay for the weekend in your motorhome, caravan or tent.