Bridlington Road Runners club members line up before the 2018 Bridlington Half Marathon Picture by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1840-11d

The Bridlington Multi-Terrain 13.5 mile is a brand-new race on the Yorkshire Coast for 2022.

The course starts on Bridlington sea-front (Beaconsfield Prom) then heads off towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke and the Flamborough headland before returning to the Bridlington sea-front finish.

The race organisers said: “We hope that you enjoy the East Yorkshire coast and countryside.

Bridlington Half Marathon 2018 Fun Run Picture by Paul Atkinson NBFP PA1840-12i

“There will be Medal and Buff to all Multi-Terrain finishers plus Spot Prizes

“The race is run under UKA rules. Trail Running Association Permit No. 5077

“There will be a First Man prize of £200 and a First Woman prize of £200 plus prizes in all categories.

“The time limit is 3.5 hours and the closing date for transfers is September 23