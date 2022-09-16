Still time for athletes to enter the Bridlington Half Marathon
The annual Bridlington half marathon is due to take place on Sunday October 2, but the deadline for entries is closing in, there are still plenty of places up for grabs.
The Bridlington Multi-Terrain 13.5 mile is a brand-new race on the Yorkshire Coast for 2022.
The course starts on Bridlington sea-front (Beaconsfield Prom) then heads off towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke and the Flamborough headland before returning to the Bridlington sea-front finish.
The race organisers said: “We hope that you enjoy the East Yorkshire coast and countryside.
“There will be Medal and Buff to all Multi-Terrain finishers plus Spot Prizes
“The race is run under UKA rules. Trail Running Association Permit No. 5077
“There will be a First Man prize of £200 and a First Woman prize of £200 plus prizes in all categories.
“The time limit is 3.5 hours and the closing date for transfers is September 23
“The entry fee is £25 and the link for people wanting to enter is https://www.theentrypoint.co.uk/events/the-bridlington-multi-terrain-race-2022-68wJp4qva9MV5rg “