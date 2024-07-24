The start of the 2023 Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Race. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

There are still plenty of spaces left for runners wanting to take part in the annual Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Race on Sunday October 6.

This is a 13.5 mile multi-terrain event which took over from the previous road race in 2022.

The race starts in its traditional starting place on the Beaconsfield promenade, at 9:30am the race then heads off towards sewerby, Danes Dyke & Flamborough headland before returning along the scenic paths towards Bridlington to finish on the promenade, even with a chance of spotting some seals too.

But if long distance isn’t for you, there is a Sewerby Sprint 5K race.

Action from the 2023 Bridlington Road Runners Multi Terrain Race.

This event starts in the same place as the longer event but this time just heading to Sewerby along the land train path and back to a glorious finish along the prom.

And even the children brought along by parents competing can get involved too, with a one-mile family fun run which takes place from 10.15am along the Promenade.

Everyone is welcome to join in.

To enter any of the events head over to the Bridlington Road Runners Facebook page or theentrypoint.co.uk as there are plenty of spaces left for all the events on a day not to be missed in the running calendar.

For those taking part in the Multi Terrain Race, trophies are awarded to the first three men and women with age category trophies. A unique medal to celebrate your achievement is available to all participants in all three events, plus spot prizes from race sponsor Wold Top Brewery.