Strength in numbers as sporting event raises £1,000 for hospice care at Saint Catherine’s

Pictured are David Mort (Valhalla Strength Club), Vicky Boyer (Barons Gym) and Ellie Fry (Saint Catherine’s fundraiser).

The strongman and strongwoman competition was the second time the event’s been organised by Valhalla Strength Club, supported by Barons Gym, with participants taking on an axle deadlift, log press, sandbag carry, farmer’s walk and Atlas stones.

Renowned strongmen Luke Richardson and Glen Cutler joined the event as special guest referees.

All the money raised from spectators, including entry tickets and collection buckets, was donated to patient care at Saint Catherine’s.

Event organisers Nick Miles and David Mort said: “It was a brilliant turnout with 108 competitors from all over the country, as far away as Portsmouth.

"Everyone had a great day, we’re already looking forward to next year.”