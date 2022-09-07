Strength in numbers as sporting event raises £1,000 for hospice care at Saint Catherine’s
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has received a £1,000 donation following a hugely successful ‘Conquer the Castle’ event held at Scarborough Rugby Club.
The strongman and strongwoman competition was the second time the event’s been organised by Valhalla Strength Club, supported by Barons Gym, with participants taking on an axle deadlift, log press, sandbag carry, farmer’s walk and Atlas stones.
Renowned strongmen Luke Richardson and Glen Cutler joined the event as special guest referees.
All the money raised from spectators, including entry tickets and collection buckets, was donated to patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
Event organisers Nick Miles and David Mort said: “It was a brilliant turnout with 108 competitors from all over the country, as far away as Portsmouth.
"Everyone had a great day, we’re already looking forward to next year.”
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Thank you so much to everyone involved for this fantastic donation, which will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and families.”