Stuart Thompson fights back to win Westgate singles crown green bowls Sunday merit

Runner-up Gary Thornton, left, and Stuart Thompson, the merit winner, Westgate.

​Sunday saw a sunny but chilly day for Westgate’s singles crown green bowls merit.

The entry was rather disappointing at 29 with several local regulars absent for one reason or another, writes David Muir.

This meant 26 bowlers played the first round with 3 getting byes to the second round.

All main competition games were played with 3 on the card and the T&B with 5 on the card.

Linda Armstrong (Castleford) beat Caroline Watson (Borough) having been 20-14 down. Tim Purcell (Whitby) beat Tony Chambers (Castleford) by the same margin.

Another regular visitor, Stuart Thompson (Pontefract), went through 21-17 against Kevin Gates, while Ellis Owen beat Liam Massey (both Castleford) 21-16, and Gary Thornton (Borough) beat Darryl Harrap (Castleford) 21-16.

In the second round Ronnie Noble (Borough) beat Judith Andrews (North Cliff) 21-13 while the third bowler to get a bye, Scott Wardman (North Cliff) won 21-17 against Armstrong.

Wardman’s clubmate Adam Chilvers beat Owen 21-14 while Thompson had a 21-16 win against Purcell.

Geoff Price (Dukes Pk) won 21-11 against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) while Thornton cruised through 21-8 against Sue Green (Whitby).

Geoff Watson overpowered Callum Malone (N Cliff) 21-10 to set up a match against Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) who beat Barrie Watson (Borough) 21-17.

The first quarter-final was very close, Wardman just getting over the line 21-20 against Noble to face Thompson who beat his clubmate Chilvers 21-10.

The other semi featured Thornton, who had a 21-14 win against Price, and Oldham who won the “Battle of the Geoffs” 21-15.

In the first semi Thompson went through 21-11 against Wardman while Thornton had a tougher time winning 21-17 against Oldham.

The final was very much a game of two halves with Thornton taking a lead of 10-4 after 6 ends, extended to 14-5 after 10 ends.

Thompson then won 5 ends on the trot to level the scores at 14-14. Thornton then won the 16th end with a single only for Thompson to win the next 4 ends to run out the winner by 21-15.

Tony Allen & Phil Todd (both Hunmanby) beat Harrap & Paul Johnson (Westgate) 21-16 in a thrilling T&B final.

In the quarter finals Harrap & Paul Johnson (Westgate) beat Pam Moment & Steve Dover (paired again) 21-17 while Dave Moment & Caroline Watson (Borough) had a 21-14 win over Dave Moment & David Wilson (Westgate).

Alan Boland & Tony Mooney (Westgate) beat Graham Knott (Brid Bay) & Dave Dexter (Westgate) 21-19 while Allen & Todd won 21-11 against Judith Andrews (N Cliff) & Tony Chambers (Castleford).

Harrap & Johnson had an easy 21-9 win over Moment & Watson but Mooney & Boland made Allen & Todd work for a 21-17 win.

The final was a very tight affair up to the final stages.

After 8 ends Allen & Todd were just ahead by 11-9 but then Harrap & Johnson came back and the scores were level at 15-15 after 14 ends.

After that Allen & Todd scored 6 against 1 to win 21-16.

Next weekend sees North Cliff host the Over-60s on Friday and Robin Hoods Bay the open competition on Sunday.

As usual the main competition starts at 9am, the T&B drawn pairs starting at a convenient point.

Entry for both is on the day so bowlers need to be there by 8.55am to enable the draw to be made for a prompt start.

Anyone wanting to play in just the T&B should try to be there by about 11am to ensure they are entered in the draw.