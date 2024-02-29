Sue Haslam celebrates 70th birthday with Harrogate Parkrun age-group win

Sue Haslam, centre, celebrated his 70th birthday with Harrogate Parkrun age-group win, accompanied by her daughters.

She was also most notably fourth female overall of 108, writes Mick Thompson.

She was accompanied by her daughters Rhona, who was fifth female and second Over-40, and Claire, who was seventh.

Thirty-six SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Duncan Smart finished first for the club in 14th overall of 198 and first Over-55.

Anna Giddings headed all of the 85 females at the event.

All Other Male SAC Results; A. Padgham 18th, T. Carrington 30th, C. Bourne 7th Over-50, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, D. Lester 10th Over-50, D. Field 1st Over-60, D. Fox 2nd Over-70, P. Shepherdson 15th Over-50, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, P. Barnard 8th Over-55, M. Burke 86th, H. Forkin 2nd Over-75, A. Doody 21st Over-50, P. Grahamslaw 2nd Over-60, R. Taylor 5th Over-60.

All Other Female SAC Results; L. Bourne 1st Over-50, J. Graves 1st Over-60, G. Wilkins 2nd Over-45, C. O’Neill 4th Over-45, N. Doody 5th Over-45, K. Wilkinson 6th Over-45, J. Clayton 3rd Over-55, R. Frank 4th Over-50, S. Field 2nd Over-60, G. Glegg 1st Over-65, M. Padgham 3rd Over-60, S. Vaughan 5th Over-40, M. D’Eath 8th Over-50, L. Lester 8th Over 45, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, E. Fordyce 6th Over-45, S.Carr 6th Over-60, N. Edmond 9th Over-55, H. Casey 7th Over-60.

Helpers; A. Blackman, H. Casey, R. Glover, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite and Jacob Waite.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Rob Powell finished first for the club in 23rd overall of 196 and second Over-50.

Hester Butterworth headed all of the 88 females and was first Over-50.

All other Female SAC Results; L. Hinchliffe 10th Over-50, P. Elliottt 9th Over-55, L. Bayes 1st Over-70, M. Slater 1st Over-75, W. Pattison 17th Over-50.

At the Cinder Track (Whitby) Parkrun, Matt Rutt was 10th Overall of 133.

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was second overall of 164.

Victoria O’Neill finished 13th female of 69 and second Over-45. Carey Bilton was seventh Over-45.