Sue Holdsworth and Tim Purcell net win at Eastfield Bowling Club Over-60s Doubles Merit

The winners of the Brid Bay Sunday event.

In the semi-finals Hunmanby duo Pam Watson and Phil Todd faced clubmate Sue Holdsworth and Tim Purcell (Whitby) and Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) and Ray Leeman (Whitby) faced Borough brothers Barrie and Keith Watson, writes David Muir.

Both finished 21-10 with Holdsworth/Purcell and the Watsons coming out on top.

The rain returned for the final and after seven ends Holdsworth/Purcell led 8-6 but stretched this to 16-8 over the next eight ends. The Watsons scored a three but an unfortunate attempted strike on the next end gave Holdsworth/Purcell a full house for 20-11 and they wrapped matters up on the next end.

The Eastfield Doubles Merit winners Sue Holdsworth and Tim Purcell.

On Saturday two of our clubs were playing in Yorkshire competitions, Dukes Park (Bridlington) in the Eric Hutchinson Cup quarter-finals against Meanwood Park (Leeds) at Cleckheaton and Borough in the Derrick Radley Cup against Magnet Sports (Tadcaster) at Pontefract.

Unfortunately, after a good start with four winning games in four, Park lost 216-202.

In the Derrick Radley Cup Borough registered a great, but very tight, win over Magnet Sports to set up a final against Hove Edge (Halifax).

This match swung one way and another before skipper Dave Pryce played a captain’s role by scoring a 21-8 win leaving anchorman Barrie Watson needing to win 21-18 for the final place. At this point Watson was down 15-18 but he proceeded to win the jack and to run out with the required win.

Although the Yorkshire Cup matches meant the postponement of some league matches others could be played and in Division 1 Hunmanby A beat Whitby, 8-4, and North Cliff A beat Bridlington Bay A 9-3, while in Division 2 Bridlington Bay B beat North Cliff B 7-5, Eastfield beat Borough C 8-4 and Westgate A beat Westgate B 7-6.

The weather saved its worst for Sunday, even if it was not quite as bad as forecast, but Bridlington Bay’s Mixed Doubles Merit still went ahead with 24 pairs playing in rain.

In the semis, Jo Leeman (Whitby) and Robert Chid (North Cliff) beat Denise and Chris Dobson (both Dukes Park) 21-14 and Amanda Hagen and Andy Webb (both Castleford) beating Park duo Nadine Smyth and Geoff Price 21-20 in the other.

