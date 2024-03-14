Sue Wilkinson and Pete Hodgson earn Borough Bowling Club President’s Cup win

Sue Wilkinson and Pete Hodgson won the Borough BC President's Cup.

Newly-elected Borough Bowling Club President Andrew Adamson bowled the first two woods of the new season to declare the green open

A competition to guess how close to the jack Andy’s woods would finish was won by Caroline Watson with the winning distance of 12 foot one inch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then the final stages of the President’s Cup were played with Sue Wilkinson and Graham Walker beating Les Ramm and John Dodd 21-14 in the first semi-final and Pete Hodgson and Barry Gosling beating Simon Walker and Colin Rodda 21-15 in the other semi-final.

New Borough Bowling Club president Andy Adamson bowls the first woods of the season

Sue and Pete were then drawn together to play Graham and Barry in the final.

Graham and Barry got off to a great start and were 17-10 up before Sue and Pete fought back to level the scores at 18-18.

With three woods laying against them Pete Hodgson bowled a superb wood to turn the end around and go 19-18 up and then two superb lead woods from Sue Wilkinson were enough for them to take the game 21-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured right, new Club President Andy Adamson presents the prizes to winners Sue Wilkinson and Pete Hodgson and runners up Barry Gosling and Graham Walker.