Summer Camps aiming to help next generation of Scarborough netball stars

Youngsters from the netball summer camps will feed into Scarborough Netball league teams, such as SNC Barracudas

The netball camp, for girls and boys, will be held every Monday of the summer holidays, Monday July 25, August 1, August 8, August 15 and August 22.

The day runs from 8am to 4pm and caters for ages seven to 14, costing £17 for the day.

The course is bookable via Hawkes Health, Fitness and Coaching and is run by England Netball qualified coaches with DBS and First Aid.

The coaches are also BeeNetball trained which is the new initiative to help promote a positive experience of netball to the younger generation.

The camps feed into the Scarborough Ladies Netball League so the players have a destination and continue lifelong participation.

The money raised will go towards funding new netball posts and equipment for the junior club.