Sunday best for Whitby Sea Anglers Association League stars Brian Harland and Denis Thompson
By Sunday, December 4, the sea state had grown for the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League match.
The sea state was now Easterly 6-8ft, these swell sets were close together, no colour and surging dangerously.
“It was brutal”, quoted one WSAA member, there is no shelter to be had on this coastline from an Easterly, gusting 20mph+, which brought more than one icy cold rain squall to test the mind set of every angler.
Fishing the last 90 minutes of ebb, the easterly blew ‘with the tide’, creating a bigger ebb than tabled (ebb to Edinburgh flood to Flamborough).
Once the tide turned it was straight back, quickly pushing anglers back up the scaurs.
At the scales, the weigh-in saw three ‘double-figure bags’, the first from Brian Harland, Whitby, who was named as the Man of the Match with a haul of 15 lb 14 oz (9).
The other anglers to make it into double figures were Ryan Collinson, Robin Hood’s Bay, with 14 lb 12 oz (8), and a big well done to new member Lewis Plews, who is also from Robin Hood’s Bay, who claimed 11 lb 14 oz (6).
Plews is the WSAA League’s only Junior member this season, and is mixing it well with the seniors, who now lies 11th on the leaderboard.
The Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Denis Thompson, Lythe, 4 lb 03½ oz.
There was another four-pounder, which came from Lewis Plews (Jnr), 4 lb 00½ oz.
Both Brian Harland and Ryan Collinson have joined Dave Hambley in the 100 lb Club.
Sunday’s Results:- 78 lb 13 oz (Av 1 lb 11 oz)
1st - Brian Harland - 7 codlings, 2 r’lings 15 lb 14 oz
2nd - Ryan Collinson - 8 codlings 14 lb 12 oz
3rd - Lewis Plews (Jnr) - 6 codlings 11 lb 14 oz
4th - Colin Stainthorpe - 4 codlings, 1 r’ling 8 lb 11 oz
5th - Dylan Goldsmith - 5 codlings 7 lb 04 oz
6th - Denis Thompson - 3 codlings 6 lb 13 oz
7th - Rob Taylor - 3 codlings 5 lb 05 oz
8th - Jonny Watson - 2 codlings 2 lb 13 oz
9th - Peter Horbury - 1 billet, 2 r’lings 1 lb 14 oz
10th - Dave Perrett - 1 codling 1 lb 09 oz