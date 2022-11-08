Bernard Vasey had Sunday's Heaviest Bag of Fish, 13lb

At the scales Secretary Peter Horbury oversaw the weigh-in from five successful members, with two surprise double-figure bags, the first from Brian Harland 11lb 8oz (8), who was pipped for Man of the Match by Bernard Vasey, 13lb 1oz (8).

Vasey also took Heaviest Fish, 3lb 14oz, beating Horbury, 3lb 2½oz, who shared third with Colin Stainthorpe.

Result: 1st - B Vasey - 7 codlings, 1 r’ling 13lb 1oz, 2nd - B Harland - 7 codlings, 1 r’ling 11lb 8oz, 3rd = P Horbury - 1 codling, 1 r’ling 3lb 9oz, 3rd = C Stainthorpe - 2 codlings, 1 r’ling 3lb 9oz, 5th - D Hambley - 1 blegg 1lb 1oz.

November‘s fishing started with a severe weather warning on Wednesday November 2, four low pressure systems linked up with a high pressure system over central Europe.

SSWesterly gusting 42mph, and heavy rain. Sea state as flat as a mirror, catch forecast, very low.

Sofa Hole proved popular as the texts kept coming “Not fishing”, for those that remembered to do so, two fished by default.

So just 7 fished an all flood match, it was a long match.

At the scales just 3 members with a meagre weigh-in, 4 codlings and a rockling 6 lb 15 oz.

Man of the Match Ryan Collinson, Robin Hoods Bay, 2 codlings, 1 rockling for 3 lb 06 oz, including HFish 1 lb 08 oz.