SUP with your pup this week at Wykeham's North Yorkshire Water Park

The Park's operations manager James Whitehead takes his dog out on a paddle board

Scarborough’s hidden gem, the North Yorkshire Water Park has announced for this week only it will be welcoming dogs to join owners who are taking part in stand-up paddle boarding (or SUPs) in order for them to cool off and enjoy the outdoors in the picturesque surroundings of the Wykeham Lakes.

Not only that, but any paddling pups enjoying the SUPs this weekend will also be treated to a complimentary doggy ice cream at the newly opened Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park to refresh themselves after their activity.

The offer is open to all customers on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd July.

The RSPCA has been providing advice with ways to protect the nation’s much-loved pets during the summer heatwave – especially dogs, as they are more likely to suffer with heatstroke due to exertion. Walks during the day have been advised against, but access to shade and water is recommended.

Dogs have always been welcomed on a lead at the Water Park, but this initiative will hopefully welcome dog owners down who know their canines are seeking some much needed cool relief.

James Whitehead, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, says: “We have all been trying to beat the heat this week, so welcoming pups to paddle board is our way of helping out – we always welcome dogs on a lead at the Water Park but know they must be struggling in this heat.

“Dogs will be allowed to join owners booking SUPs for a limited time only, so please get booked in to avoid disappointment!”