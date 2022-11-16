Super Storr sparkles in first win of season for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies

Whitby Hockey Club's Millie Storr battles for the ball with Newcastle Medics PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby fought well, with Milllie Storr making excellent runs down the wing, with strong interchangeable play between Danielle Walker and Dani Braithwaite, soon came the first goal from Storr.

Medics broke to run the ball up the pitch and equalise just before half-time.

Whitby came back in the second half with determination, Zara Noble and Michelle Paling effectively intercepting play. Siobhan Robinson remained strong at the back deflecting balls to Rose Hall and Jessica Hogarth on the wings, opening play and preventing any counter-attack.

Braithwaite intercepted a hit-out to take on the goalie and make it 2-1.

Whitby worked well as a unit, overloading the attacking third with Natasha Kent sending in a cracking ball for Storr’s second goal.

Any Medics shots were eliminated with ease by Kirsty Dixon in goal.

Natasha Hill played fantastic in the middle blocking any oncoming balls working well alongside the other midfielders to ensure play remained in the hosts’ possession.

Whitby continued to attack with force and after several attempts on goal the ball was played back out to Anna Williamson who lifted the ball into the top corner to seal their first win of the season.

Danby slipped to a late 1-0 loss at Hartlepool Caledonians and Billingham 1sts.

The game started well for Danby with a strong attack lead by Chloe Orrell. Danby continued to fight on with lots of possession and some great passes between Kathryn Hogarth and Nikki Graham.

The first half of the match showed some great defensive skills from Christine Tarrant and Danby successfully defended multiple short corners. Despite lots of shots on goal, the half-time score was 0-0.

Danby continued into the second half with the same energy, great play down the right wing from Alice Hogarth and Bronwyn Hodgson created lots of chances at goal but unfortunately none landed in the goal.

Rosie Hogarth showed exceptional play, but despite Danby’s great defence, the hosts scored a skilful goal making the final score 1-0.

