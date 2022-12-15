Super Sunday for Whitby Sea Angling Association League star Brian Harland

Rob Taylor 14 lb 10½ oz (6)

The arctic weather continues from Wednesday, except the wind direction had swung Westerly, writes Peter Horbury.

Late afternoon the coastline was shrouded in freezing fog, a real pea-souper, visibility down to 10 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daytime temperatures never lifted above -2°C despite the sunshine, wind chill made baiting up painful on the fingers, gloves a necessity.

Definitely colder than Wednesday night, frost and ice formed on rods!

During the day members had had the opportunity to fish the Cloughton Open, a Heaviest Fish match.

Well done Dave Ward, Guisborough, 8th overall, a codling 4lb 12½ oz [now leads Heaviest Fish out of WSAA Match].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequently only 12 fished the club’s evening match, of those four had fished the Open, gluttons for punishment!

Once members got fishing it was quickly apparent the sea state was still surging in the all ebb match, which started 10 minutes after HWater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HWater marks became unfishable and a decision to move had to be made, those that did were rewarded.

Man of the Match Harland, Whitby, 18lb 8oz (9) also had the Heaviest Fish 5lb 11oz. One of four ‘double-figure bags’. Rob Taylor, Whitby, was one who moved, but not before he had a 10lb bag (4) including 3lb 9oz and 3lb 10½oz, as his first choice mark became unfishable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davey Turnbull, Darlington 14lb (4) having fished all day was keen to get home.

Dave Hambley, Staithes, another who read the sea state well, and moved having caught two codlings early on, 11lb 10oz (5) including a codling 4lb 6oz, now second on the leaderboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all 31 codlings and a billet - 72 lb 14oz giving an average fish at 2lb 2oz

1st - Brian Harland - 8 codlings, 1 billet 18 lb 8 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd - Rob Taylor - 6 codlings 14 lb 11 oz

3rd - Davey Turnbull - 4 codlings 14 lb 00 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

4th - Dave Hambley - 5 codlings 11 lb 10 oz

5th - Jason Ebison - 2 codlings 3 lb 13 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

6th - Dave Ward - 2 codlings 3 lb 09 oz

7th - Rich Deadman - 2 codlings 3 lb 07 oz

Advertisement Hide Ad

8th - Dave Perrett - 1 codling 1 lb 14 oz