Tayla Koekemoer, 8, shines on NYSD League debut for Scarborough Athletic Club

SAC runners line up at the NYSD League opener at Acklam.

Eight Scarborough AC members competed in the first round of the North Yorks & South Durham Cross Country League at Acklam.

The opening race for U11s, featured eight-year-old Tayla Koekemoer who made a most notable league debut with a league scoring debut 10th place of 28 girls and headed 11 boys.

In the Men’s U17 Race, 15-year-old Ben Guthrie who moved up to the U17 age group this season, made an excellent start to finish second.

Three club females competed in the Senior Women’s Race. Hester Butterworth was 40th overall of 168 & 7th O50, Bridget Macedonski was 53rd and 2nd O55, and Brenda May 15th O60.

The SAC female runners line up at the NYSD League opener

In the Senior Men’s Race, Darryl Koekemoer finished 27th overall of 179, Mark May was 6th O60. Mike Padgham was 10th O65 and Mick Thompson, overall 1st O80 last season, had to settle for 2ond this time.

Forty-seven SAC members competed in the final Summer Handicap race.

First finisher on Handicap was Paul Grahamslaw, followed by Michelle Fletcher and Lisa Bourne. Fastest Male was Will Anderson with Darryl Koekemoer and Paul Lawton 2nd and 3rd, Fastest Female was Nicola Kidd, Anna Giddings and Hester Butterworth 2nd and 3rd.

Fay Debenham was Overall Series Winner on Handicap with 356 pts, Lisa Bourne was 2nd with 353, joint 3rd Kyle Smith and Beth Amos on 352.

Fastest Male Overall for the series was Will Anderson with 40 points, Darryl Koekemoer 2nd with 35 and Sean Kelly 3rd with 33. Fastest Female Overall was Sue Haslam with 35. Hester Butterworth was 2nd with 32, and Anna Giddings 3rd with 28.