Tayla Koekemoer & Ben Guthrie shine for Scarborough Athletic Club at Summerhill Country Park

The Scarborough Athletic Club squad line up at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool in the NYSD Cross Country League.

​Six Scarborough Athletic Club members competed at the North Yorks and South Durham Cross Country League meeting at Summerhill Country Park Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the opening race for U11s, eight-year-old Tayla Koekemoer finished 11th overall of 26 girls and also ahead of 10 of 19 U11 Boys, writes Mick Thompson.

Ben Guthrie, 15, finished fourth in the U17 Men’s race, and retained the overall lead for the season in the age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Senior Women’s Race, Hester Butterworth finished 25th overall and fourth O50. She was followed by Bridget Macedonski who was first O55 and took the lead for the season in the age group.

Giulia Wilkins and David Field at the Percy Pud race.

Darryl Koekemoer finished 25th overall of 145 and eighth O40 in the Senior Men’s Race.

Mike Padgham was sixth O65 in the separate race for all men aged 65 and older.

Two club members joined over 3,000 runners at the 30th Anniversary staging of the Percy Pud 10-kilometre Race at Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After running together for the entire distance, David Field was timed as 54.33 and Guilia Wilkins 54.34.

Tayla Koekemoer in action at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool in the NYSD Cross Country League.

Both achieved good Age Group results with David in the top half of the Over-60 Men, and Guilia in the top third of Over-45 Women.

Twenty-seven SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

The first finisher overall for the club and also the event was William Anderson, who headed a total of 144 entrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the club’s12 females was Sue Haslam who was 2nd Female Overall of 51 and also 1st Over-70.

Other Male Results; M. Heaton 5th, C. Brown 1st Over-50, D. Smart 1st Over-55, D. Lester 5th Over-50. T. Carrington 31st, C. Allen 2nd Over-65, M. Pepsworth 3rd Over-55, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, P. Barnard 7th Over-55, J. Lambe 8th Over-55, K. Cousins 9th Over-50, I. Spence 86th.

Other Female Results; N.Kidd 1st Over-40, C. Bilton 3rd Over-45,J.Webb 5th Over-60, L. Lester 6th Over-45, N.Edmond 2nd Over-55, H. Casey 6th Over-60, E. Waite 3rd Over-40, M.Pepworth 3rd Over-55, V. O’Neil 9th Over-45, S. Shepherdson 3rd Over-55, H. Shepherdson 51st.

Helpers; Carey Bilton, David and Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, Hellen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Holly and Sam Shepherdson, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewerby: Robbie Grainger 20th Overall of 182, Louise Milne 3rd Over-55, Pauline Elliott 8th Over-45, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Patricia Keenan 3rd Over-70

Dalby Forest: Melanie D’eath 2nd Over-50, Nicola Doody 1st Over-45, Mike Padgham 11th Over-65, Hester Butterworth 8th Over-50. Robert Preston was a Helper but credited his Parkrun Record with 153rd of 155.

Withernsea: Linda Hinchliffe 1st Over-50, Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-55.

York: Matthew Rutt 82nd Overall of 645.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 11th Over-55

Newport South Wales: Sharon Houghton 1st Over-65

Gateshead: Jack Hopper 69th of 271

New Earswick: Gillian Metcalfe 19th Female Overall of 35

Hendon: Shirley Field 4th Over-60

Beverley: Lee Wiles 8th Overall of 230 with a PB

Cardiff: Suzzane Villiers 3rd Over-60

​