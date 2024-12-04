Taylor and Stainthorpe lead the way in Whitby Sea Anglers Association League Sunday match

Bernard Vasey and Rob Tink Taylor were the star men on Sunday.

​On Wednesday evening a much preferred tide to fish, but not the constant heavy rainfall drenching Whitby Sea Angling Association League members as they made their way along the scaurs to their favourite low water marks.

Match started an hour before LWater on a neap tide. Sea state NNWesterly rough swell which was surging but with little to no colour, writes Peter Horbury.

Man of the Match was Whitby’s Colin Stainthorpe, with the only ‘double-figure bag’ 14lb 11oz, six codlings, and his best 3lb 9½oz took Heaviest Fish of the night.

Total weigh-in was 14 codlings and two billets - 31lb 15oz.

Rob Tink Taylor with Sunday's Heaviest Bag of Fish of 15lb 1oz (7). Photo by Peter Horbury

That concluded November’s fishing, 151 fish - 108 codlings, four bleggs/pouting, three billets, three LSD, one flounder, a haddock and one pollock for 259lb 11oz - giving a 1lb 12oz average.

The Monthly Sweeps, both won by Brian Harland Heaviest Bag of Fish on Wednesday November 20 - 21lb 6oz (8) & Heaviest Fish - 8lb 13oz.

Sunday, meteorologically speaking, the first day of winter but it did not feel like it, 10°C, very mild, SWesterly winds, gusting 22mph, sea sate SEasterly 3ft, thick with colour.

Fishing four hours on an all-ebb tide there was a chance to reach some LWater marks by the end of the match. Heavy cloud cover, and thankfully no rain unlike Wednesday.

The match got off to an excellent start for Whitby’s Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor, three codlings in the bag within the first half-hour (myself two codlings and a rockling). The ebb was very slow to take hold but within two hours it was time to make a move out onto the open scaurs, and follow the tide out.

At the scales, Man of the Match Taylor had seven codlings for the only ‘double-figure’ bag 15lb 1oz his best 3lb 10oz.

A well-deserved Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Whitby’s Bernard Vasey, 6lb 4oz, reporting he landed it on his second cast.

There were many ‘congratulations’ from members.

Unfortunately Bernard has not entered the Monthly Sweeps so Tink has set the bar for December at 3lb 10oz.

A good start to December 31 codlings, eight rocklings and a billet for 59 lb 10 oz.

Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 61 fish 95lb 13oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 48 fish 69lb 4oz, 3rd - Col Stainthorpe - 51 fish 66 lb 13oz, 4th - Rob Taylor - 30 fish 62lb 3oz, 5th - Denis Thompson - 42 fish 60lb 7oz.