Taylor scoops Whitby Sea Anglers Association League festive victory

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
Rob Taylor is presented with his trophy by WSAA Chairman William Atkinson after his Christmas match win. Photo by Peter HorburyRob Taylor is presented with his trophy by WSAA Chairman William Atkinson after his Christmas match win. Photo by Peter Horbury
Rob Taylor is presented with his trophy by WSAA Chairman William Atkinson after his Christmas match win. Photo by Peter Horbury
Home star Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor snapped up top spot in the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League Christmas match on Sunday December 22.

In the last matches of 2024 before the festive break, both Wednesday and Sunday’s matches were severely hampered by the wind strength, writes Peter Horbury.

Sunday was the members Christmas match fishing from 2pm - 7pm with the weigh-in, presentation, festive Sunday lunch and raffle at the Wilson Arms, Sneaton.

NWesterly winds, gusting 52mph and a fast growing sea state once ‘wind and tide’ were in unison for the flood, swells forecasted to be 12ft+ by match end.

Rich Deadman, Brian Harland and Chairman William Atkinson. Harland won the Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy for a fine spragg of 7lb 6oz.Rich Deadman, Brian Harland and Chairman William Atkinson. Harland won the Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy for a fine spragg of 7lb 6oz.
Rich Deadman, Brian Harland and Chairman William Atkinson. Harland won the Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy for a fine spragg of 7lb 6oz.

Of the 19 fishing just 10 had a weigh-in, Jason Ebison had set the scales up in the back of his van for shelter. 10 codlings, 8 rocklings and 1 billet - 35 lb 01 oz, Av 1lb 14oz.

Christmas match winner was Taylor (the only double-figure bag) with four codlings - 12lb 3½ oz, his best codling 3lb 15oz was not enough for Heaviest Fish.

This fell to Brian Harland, Whitby, a fine spragg of 7lb 6oz, for this he picked up the Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy.

Both Rob and Brian collected their trophies, and £50 each, from Chairman William Atkinson and Rich Deadman respectively.

Brian Harland, Heaviest Fish 7lb 6oz & Rob Taylor Heaviest Bag of Fish 12lb 3½ ozBrian Harland, Heaviest Fish 7lb 6oz & Rob Taylor Heaviest Bag of Fish 12lb 3½ oz
Brian Harland, Heaviest Fish 7lb 6oz & Rob Taylor Heaviest Bag of Fish 12lb 3½ oz

Being the Christmas match no one went home empty handed, names drawn from a hat, and a pick of the prize table.

Wednesday had been a scratching match as there was 1ft at best of swell, and a screaming 60mph westerly wind.

After three hours of fishing six returned to the scales with yet another meagre catch - seven whitings, five codlings, three rocklings and a haddock for 15lb 8oz.

Man of the Match was Whitby's Steve Ingleston, with his first Heaviest Bag of Fish win.

Heaviest Fish went to Dave Perrett, Whitby, 2lb 14oz,

it had seen better days, with serious ulcer wounds from being trapped in a net.

December’s Catch was 189lb 15oz - Average 1lb 7oz, 132 fish - 77 codlings, 30 rocklings, 13 whitings, nine billets, one blegg, a flounder and one haddock.

December’s Monthly Sweeps: Heaviest Bag of Fish - Rob Taylor, Sunday 1st Dec - 15lb 1oz (7).; Heaviest Fish - Brian Harland, Sunday 22nd Dec - 7lb 6oz.

