Team GB stars Alex Clennan and Brandon Morrison need home backing to help fund Dublin trip

Alex Clennan, left, and Brandon Morrison are set to represent Team GB.

​Whitby teenagers, Brandon Morrison, 17, and Alex Clennan (15), are looking for their home town’s financial support to help them represent Team GB at the Celtic Cup in Dublin on June 7 and 8.

The Muay Thai fighters will be competing as part of the UKMFGB squad.

The best friends have been training in martial arts since the age of four at Evolution Martial Arts Academy in Whitby, and also sharpen their skills at Fight and Fitness in Darlington.

The duo are looking for help to fund their trip to the competition, as they must each raise £2,000 each to cover flights, accommodation, kit and other expenses.

The teenagers are asking local businesses and individuals for sponsorship and support, and any contributions of any size are welcome.

To sponsor or help with costs you can contact Brandon's dad Colin Morrison on 07799 018007 and Richard Clennan (Alex's dad) on 07794 291309.