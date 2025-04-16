Teams set sights on Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s Good Friday glory

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
Pock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil GilbankPock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil Gilbank
Pock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil Gilbank
Rugby legend Sir Ian McGeechan made the draw for the 2025 Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s as a feast of rugby sevens rugby gets underway on Good Friday morning at Pocklington's Percy Road ground.

The full day of non-stop rugby starts with a women’s tournament at 9.40am, writes Phil Gilbank.

The 65th annual men’s event begins at 1.20pm, with the evening finale scheduled some six hours later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Pocklington Junior Sevens follows on Easter Sunday for boys at Under-13, 14, 15 and 16 levels.

Pock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil GilbankPock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil Gilbank
Pock 7s supremo Adrian Styche making the draw for the 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with Sir Ian McGeechan. Photo by Phil Gilbank

The Good Friday draw includes seven past Fowler Trophy winners, with the nine-team Women's 7s battling for the Amy Hardy Cup.

The Pock 7s sees a good mix of local and invitation sides from North and East Yorkshire Yorkshire and beyond.

Local clubs include Pocklington, Hull Ionians, Goole, Driffield, Selby and Malton & Norton, while there is a strong north-east invitation challenge and Catterick based army Fijians, Lomaiviti, adding overseas spice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The women's competition is split into two groups, has Lancashire-based Metrodogs defending the trophy against Bishop Burton College, Pocklington, Selby, York RI, Northallerton, Durham University, Old Brodleians and Valkyries.

The Sunday action starts at 10.30am, on both the club's grounds at Kilnwick Park and Percy Road.

There are junior entries from York, Selby, Malton, Harrogate, Hornsea, Goole, Morley, Wetherby, Huddersfield, Bradford Salem, Loughborough, Acklam, Middlesborough, Guisborough, Yarnbury, Castleford, Scarborough, Doncaster, Scunthorpe, Cumbria Pythons and Pocklington. The finals are scheduled for 2.30pm.

The full Good Friday draw is: Preliminary Round, B: York St Peters v Hull Ionians; C: Jersey Royals v Lomaiviti; D Pock Porkers v Woldgate OB; E Goole v Driffield; F Pilgrim 7 v Old Scardeburgians; G Selby v Old Pocklingtonians; H Malton & Norton v Rays & Strays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First Round: Pocklington v Northern Exiles; Metrodog 7 v Winner B; Old Peterites v Winner C; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors v Winner D; OG 7 v Winner E; Martin's Minions (Barnard Castle) v Winners F; Cleveland Cougars v Winners G; Northumbria Thunderhawks v Winner H.

Womens Competition Group A: Pocklington, Selby, Metrodogs, Northallerton, York RI. Group B: Bishop Burton, Durham Uni, Old Brodleians and Valkyries.

Related topics:PocklingtonNorthallertonGooleMalton
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice