Teams target East Coast of Yorkshire Crown Green Bowling Evening League success
The East Coast of Yorkshire evening bowling leagues have got under way, writes Barrie Watson.
In Division One, champions Borough BC have looked to strengthen their team with the addition of Pudsey veteran Gary Thornton to a squad that already includes top bowlers Jack Bird and Dave Pryce.
Close rivals North Cliff, last years runners up will be looking to close the gap after adding leading veteran, Nigel Trotter, to their squad that includes the likes of Alan Landers and Danny Cooper.
Also hoping to mount a challenge will be Hunmanby who have the experience of Billy Holdsworth and Phil Todd together with the improving Glynn Goodyear in their ranks.
Dukes Park are reeling from the loss of top bowler Andy Deighton, but with the experience of Kevin Gates and the youth of daughter Katie Gates they will hope to improve as the season moves on.
In the second division relegated Whitby C will hope to spring back to the top strengthened by Paul Morgan who has had to move down a league due to work commitments.
Eastfield, with the improving David Muir, and Westgate, with top bowler Deb Stallard settled in their teams are both hoping to mount a challenge and get a team into the Evening League first division.
Borough are hoping to defend their doubles crown this year but strong challenges again from Whitby, Hunmanby and North Cliff are expected.
The Saturday League starts in May with Hunmanby looking to close the one-point gap they lost the league by to Dukes Park
The Over-60s League also kicks off in May with Hunmanby hoping to continue their dominance of a league they have won six times in the last seven years.
Whatever happens this season the East Coast Crown Green bowling Leagues continue to thrive and flourish amid great enjoyment for the 584 players in 63 teams on 11 different greens from nine clubs.