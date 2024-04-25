Teenage star Louis Fell defends Scarborough Division One Closed Singles title

Louis Fell successfully defended the Division One Singles title in the Scarborough Closed, the annual season-ending tournament.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
Seb Richards and Nigel Clapham in the doubles.

Having beaten John Warburton in the semi he took on Glenn Hodgson in the final.

The top-spin game of Fell proved too much for the more defensively-minded Hogdson, with the younger player prevailing in three sets.

The Division Two Singles competition featured a strong showing from a number of Scarborough’s promising young players.

Glenn Hodgson, left, and Louis Fell.

Phoebe O’Brien beat Rozlyn Payne, and Seb Richards beat Ben Otterway to set up an intriguing final.

In a high quality match Richards eventually secured the title 11-9 in the fifth set.

Richards and O’Brien were in action again in the select doubles final, a competition that pairs lower-ranked with higher-ranked players to provide an even playing field.

Richards, paired with Division One’s Nigel Clapham took another title in a close game, 2-1 against O’Brien and Tim Penrose.

Rising stars Phoebe O'Brien and Seb Richards with Ashley Hodgson.

Louis Fell again featured in the hardbat final but league stalwart Ashley Hodgson was better able to master the technique required and won 15-14, 15-3.

Full list of winners

Division One Singles: Louis Fell; Division Two Singles: Seb Richards; Select Doubles: Nigel Clapham and Seb Richards; Hardbat: Ashley Hodgson; Division One vintage: John Warburton; Division Two vintage: Frank Horswell; Division One points handicap: Karl Cousins; Division Two points handicap: Phoebe O’Brien; Division One plate: Naomi Edwards; Division Two Plate: Frank Horswell