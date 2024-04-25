Teenage star Louis Fell defends Scarborough Division One Closed Singles title
Having beaten John Warburton in the semi he took on Glenn Hodgson in the final.
The top-spin game of Fell proved too much for the more defensively-minded Hogdson, with the younger player prevailing in three sets.
The Division Two Singles competition featured a strong showing from a number of Scarborough’s promising young players.
Phoebe O’Brien beat Rozlyn Payne, and Seb Richards beat Ben Otterway to set up an intriguing final.
In a high quality match Richards eventually secured the title 11-9 in the fifth set.
Richards and O’Brien were in action again in the select doubles final, a competition that pairs lower-ranked with higher-ranked players to provide an even playing field.
Richards, paired with Division One’s Nigel Clapham took another title in a close game, 2-1 against O’Brien and Tim Penrose.
Louis Fell again featured in the hardbat final but league stalwart Ashley Hodgson was better able to master the technique required and won 15-14, 15-3.
Full list of winners
Division One Singles: Louis Fell; Division Two Singles: Seb Richards; Select Doubles: Nigel Clapham and Seb Richards; Hardbat: Ashley Hodgson; Division One vintage: John Warburton; Division Two vintage: Frank Horswell; Division One points handicap: Karl Cousins; Division Two points handicap: Phoebe O’Brien; Division One plate: Naomi Edwards; Division Two Plate: Frank Horswell