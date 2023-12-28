Teenager Maddie Watling breaks British record on winning debut in BPO British International Championships

Filey teenager Maddie Watling competed in the BPO British International Powerlifting Championships, which was held in Bones Gym, Eltham, London.

Maddie Watling set a British record and claimed a win on her debut.

It was Maddie's first-ever competition, she competed in the Bilateral Powerlifting Championships, winning her class with a British record in the Deadlift of 72.5kg (160lb) at a bodyweight of just 52kg.

She was coached by Filey’s World Champion powerlifter Phil Beniston, who also coaches several other local lifters.

