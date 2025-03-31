Terry Day hits double as Newlands earn 2-1 win against Scalby

Newlands won 2-1 at home to Scalby.

Newlands earned a 2-1 home win against Scalby in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North on Saturday.

A very windy afternoon at Sherburn caused both teams to struggle to play any free-flowing football.

Terry Day’s excellent 20-yard strike put Newlands ahead in the first half after a great diagonal pass from right-sided midfielder Tom Sutherland.

After the interval Day finished off a good build-up to make it 2-0.

Newlands, red kit, earned a 2-1 home win against Scalby. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Rob Speight pulled a goal back for Scalby but it was too little too late, with Newlands holding on for victory.

Sutherland was named as the man of the match for the hosts for his tireless display in midfield, while Scalby’s man of the match was the in-form Ross Lazenby.

Seamer Sports crashed back down to earth with a bump after the previous week’s 4-3 win against leaders Edgehill, slumping to a 4-0 defeat at Langtoft.

Basement club Newby did not get chance to play their 18th and final league game of the season as their scheduled visitors Flamborough conceded the match, handing Newby all three points.

Edgehill slipped to their second defeat in as many weeks, losing 3-1 at home to Championship South high-flyers Hodgsons in the League Senior Cup quarter-final.

A really poor first-half show from Edgehill saw them fall 3-0 behind, the hosts were on top form in the second half and should have scored three or four goals but only got one through Josh Greening’s penalty, awarded after man of the match Joe Gallagher was fouled by the keeper who got him in a headlock but was only shown a yellow card by the referee.

The home side will hope to bounce back with a win at Beckett League Division One title-chasers Wombleton Wanderers in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final this coming Saturday.