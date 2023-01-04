The Cinder Track Parkrun delivers festive events - and see what's in store in January

The parkrun continues to develop and offer a weekly free community delivered active participation opportunity, which is totally inclusive.

It is delivered every Saturday morning at 9am, taking place predominantly on the Cinder Track and starting on the Whitby Sixth College site.

The event is delivered by local volunteers and offers the opportunity to run, jog or walk along the scenic course which also includes Larpool Viaduct.

The Cinder Track parkrun volunteers.

Matt Hewison, the Event Director, said: “The parkrun event in Whitby started in October 2021 and since then an amazing group of volunteers have developed the event and we regularly have over 100 weekly participants who enjoy the 5K scenic course along the Cinder Track.

"A big part of parkrun globally is tourism and we have had many participants who have travelled to Whitby just to complete the parkrun and the feedback we receive about the route, facilities and event is always very positive.

"As an event we are really trying to encourage more local people to have a go at parkrun or as a starting point have a go at volunteering to see what is involved.

"Parkrun is not a race; individuals take part for their own physical and mental wellness, and we have a volunteer Tail Walker who is guaranteed to finish last so people do not need to have that apprehension to taking part.

Team Hunter take part in one of the festive parkruns along Whitby Cinder Track.

“The recent festive events were well received and great fun as people took part in festive outfits and we also received some selection boxes from the Co-Op which we distributed to our junior participants.”

Mr Hewison thanked the volunteers , Jackie and David at Whitby Community College, and Gill who provides the Astro Café every week for post-parkrun refreshments.

Visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/thecindertrack/ to register for the parkrun and for a free event barcode, which you can use at any of the parkrun events globally.

January events are encouraging communities to support their local parkrun and ‘start your parkrun story’ which can be through participating or volunteering.