The Crazy Gang crush Tornadoes 9-0 in Bridlington Table Tennis League
Cobras remain 20 points clear after their 7-2 victory over James Builders, Peter Clarkson and Gerry Fry both claimed trebles and Roy Mount added one singles, writes Tony Wigley.
Barracudas romped home 8-1 against Vikings, Gerard Ferre and Tony Wigley both scored hat-tricks and Roy Hill shot a brace, Tom Ryan replied for Vikings.
The James Gang hold a slender two-point lead in Division Two after their 6-3 victory over The Avengers.
Jacob James claimed a treble, Harrison James added a brace and Mike Byass supplied one singles win.
Mike Roebuck replied with a double and Vicky Barton added one singles win for fifth-placed Avengers.
Air Benders squeezed home 5-4 over Mad Batters thanks to another John Ockenden treble and a brace from Tom Ryan.
Jacob James replied with a double, Simon Bekker and Phil Leach added singles.
Spin Doctors are looking menacing after a 7-2 triumph over Quality Service, Paul Harper and Tony Miller hit maximums, and Lindsay Harper added a singles win.
Luda Cronin and Sandie Edwards scored singles in reply.
Paul Wilkinson and Luda Cronin won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.