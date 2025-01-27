Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigley

​The Crazy Gang were ruthless as they whitewashed Tornadoes 9-0 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League, Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson each returned maximum points.

​Cobras remain 20 points clear after their 7-2 victory over James Builders, Peter Clarkson and Gerry Fry both claimed trebles and Roy Mount added one singles, writes Tony Wigley.

Barracudas romped home 8-1 against Vikings, Gerard Ferre and Tony Wigley both scored hat-tricks and Roy Hill shot a brace, Tom Ryan replied for Vikings.

The James Gang hold a slender two-point lead in Division Two after their 6-3 victory over The Avengers.

Jacob James claimed a treble, Harrison James added a brace and Mike Byass supplied one singles win.

Mike Roebuck replied with a double and Vicky Barton added one singles win for fifth-placed Avengers.

Air Benders squeezed home 5-4 over Mad Batters thanks to another John Ockenden treble and a brace from Tom Ryan.

Jacob James replied with a double, Simon Bekker and Phil Leach added singles.

Spin Doctors are looking menacing after a 7-2 triumph over Quality Service, Paul Harper and Tony Miller hit maximums, and Lindsay Harper added a singles win.

Luda Cronin and Sandie Edwards scored singles in reply.

Paul Wilkinson and Luda Cronin won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.