The Crazy Gang crush Tornadoes 9-0 in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One

The Crazy Gang rampaged to a 9-0 whitewash over Tornadoes in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson each scored maximum points as Gang achieved joint top spot on 51 points, writes Tony Wigley.

Cobras scraped home 5-4 against James Builders thanks to a Peter Clarkson hat-trick and a brace from Chris Deegan, Jacob James scored a fine double in reply.

Barracudas prevailed 8-1 over The Vikings with maximum points from Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre, and a Tony Wigley double, Julian James scored a singles win for Vikings.

Air Benders are two points clear in Division Two after their 6-3 triumph over Mad Batters.

Tom Ryan and Joe Plant both claimed trebles but Robert Deegan, Simon Bekker and Glenn Matthews replied with singles wins for third-placed Batters.

The James Gang looked menacing as they defeated Avengers 7-2, with a Harrison James hat-trick, and doubles from Jacob James and Mike Byass.

Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton replied with a singles win each.

Spin Doctors moved up into fourth position after a close 5-4 victory over Quality Service, Paul Harper claimed a treble and Tony Miller shot a brace, but Paul Senior struck a double in reply.

Neil Thomas and Paul Wilkinson won the Wednesday round/robin tourney.