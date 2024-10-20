The Crazy Gang hammer Vikings 9-0 in Bridlington Table Tennis League first division
Paul Wilkinson, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies each returned maximum points for The Crazy Gang, writes Tony Wigley.
Cobras prevailed 8-1 over Barracudas with hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas.
Gerard Ferre replied for Barracudas.
James Builders defeated Tornadoes 6-3 with doubles from Jacob, Leon and Harrison James.
Ian McKenna scored twice for Tornadoes.
Air Benders are the new leaders in Division Two after their emphatic 8-1 victory over Spin Doctors.
Tom Ryan and John Ockenden both claimed trebles plus a double from Joe Plant.
Mad Batters stunned The James Gang 5-4, with a Robert Deegan hat-trick and one each from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker.
Leon James and Jacob James replied with doubles for the former league leaders.
The Avengers slipped down into third place after their 5-4 defeat against Quality Service.
Vicky Barton and Luda Cronin both claimed doubles but the Service sealed victory as Sandie Edwards and Paul Senior both scored twice and Kevin Raynor added one vital singles win.
Roy Hill and Gavin Smithies claimed victory in the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.