The Crazy Gang hammer Vikings 9-0 in Bridlington Table Tennis League first division

Roy Hill, left, and Gavin Smithies were the winners of the Wednesday Night Round/robin tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

The Crazy Gang whitewashed Vikings 9-0 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Paul Wilkinson, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies each returned maximum points for The Crazy Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Cobras prevailed 8-1 over Barracudas with hat-tricks from Chris Deegan and Neil Thomas.

Gerard Ferre replied for Barracudas.

Sandie Edwards scored a brace for Quality Service in Division Two.

James Builders defeated Tornadoes 6-3 with doubles from Jacob, Leon and Harrison James.

Ian McKenna scored twice for Tornadoes.

Air Benders are the new leaders in Division Two after their emphatic 8-1 victory over Spin Doctors.

Tom Ryan and John Ockenden both claimed trebles plus a double from Joe Plant.

Jacob James scored twice for The James Gang in Division Two.

Mad Batters stunned The James Gang 5-4, with a Robert Deegan hat-trick and one each from Phil Leach and Simon Bekker.

Leon James and Jacob James replied with doubles for the former league leaders.

The Avengers slipped down into third place after their 5-4 defeat against Quality Service.

Vicky Barton and Luda Cronin both claimed doubles but the Service sealed victory as Sandie Edwards and Paul Senior both scored twice and Kevin Raynor added one vital singles win.

