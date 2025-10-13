The Crazy Gang make winning start to Bridlington Table Tennis League season

Paul Wilkinson earned a magnificent treble for The Crazy Gang in Division 1. Photo by Tony Wigley

The Crazy Gang made an impressive start to the new season when they defeated Cobras 7-2, in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Paul Wilkinson claimed a hat-trick and a brace from Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies secured victory.

Tony Miller replied with a double as a consolation for Cobras.

Tornadoes scored maximum points in their opener as they overcame Air Benders 9-0 with trebles from John Ockenden, Hans Ebert and Ian McKenna.

Youngster Lacey Mills claimed a debut victory for Komodo Dragons in Division 2. Photo by Tony Wigley

James Builders beat Barracudas 5-4, thanks to a treble from Jacob James and a Julian James brace, Roy Hill scored twice in reply.

The Avengers produced a stunning performance as they defeated Spin Doctors 5-4 in Division Two.

Delphine Kaye claimed a hat-trick and one win each from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton ensured victory for The Avengers.

Paul Harper and Luda Cronin both scored twice in reply for Spin Doctors.

Delphine Kaye had a match-winning hat-trick for The Avengers in Division 2. Photo by Tony Wigley

The James Gang prevailed 6-3 over Quality Service, thanks to a Jacob James hat-trick and a brace from Mike Byass.

Hans Ebert scored twice and Dave Brown added one win, and an encouraging debut by Christian Day for Quality Service.

Komodo Dragons squeezed home 5-4 against Top Spinners in an entertaining match which included three junior players making their table tennis league debut.

Phil Leach and Simon Bekker both scored twice, and Lacey Mills, Mason Bradley and Harry Mills each produced some brilliant and energetic performances.

The pairing of Luda Cronin and Paul Wilkinson won the league’s first Wednesday night round/robin tournament of the season.