The Vikings see off Crazy Gang 5-4 in Bridlington Table Tennis League

​The Vikings claimed a stunning 5-4 triumph over Crazy Gang in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

​Paul Harper and Gerry Fry both scored doubles and Ian Mackie added a single to seal victory, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies replied with a brace, writes Tony Wigley.

Leaders Cobras moved 24 points clear as they prevailed 6-3 over Barracudas.

Peter Clarkson scored a treble, Tony Miller shot a brace and Steve Golden added a single, Roy Hill and Gerard Ferre replied with a double and one single.

James Builders defeated Tornadoes 7-2, thanks to maximum points from Jacob and Leon James and a Harrison James single.

Hans Ebert and Ian McKenna replied with a single each.

Division Two leaders James Gang suffered a rare defeat when they crashed 6-3 against Mad Batters.

Jacob James scored a fine hat-trick, but doubles from Simon Bekker, Phil Leach and Pete Colling, on his Division Two debut, clinched victory.

Spin Doctors claimed an impressive 6-3 triumph over Air Benders, thanks to maximum points from Tony Miller and Paul Harper. Tom Ryan, John Ockenden and Joe Plant scored one single each in reply.

Spin Doctors are now within six points of the leaders with just four matches to play.

The Avengers went on the rampage when they overwhelmed Quality Service 9-0, Vicky Barton, Tina Crockford and Mike Roebuck each returned maximum points.

Gavin Smithies and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.