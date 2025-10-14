Thousands heading to Scarborough this weekend for popular McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K

Runners in action at the 2024 McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K. Photo by Richard Ponter

Thousands of participants will be returning to the coast of Scarborough on Sunday, October 19, for the return of the popular McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K, alongside the 5K and Fun Run editions.

As one of the biggest not-for-profit event organisations in the UK, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All are proud to now deliver the event, with continued support from Scarborough Athletic Club, as it joins the Run For All calendar in 2025; already a well-established favourite in the region with runners.

Kicking off at 9:45am, the 10K will take participants out on the scenic coastal route along the Scarborough coast, passing local landmarks including Scarborough Castle, North Bay Beach and Scarborough Open Air Theatre, before heading back to Scarborough Spa for the big finish.

Continuing the sustainable ethos of previous events, runners will cross the finish line to receive a slate medal and have a sponsored tree planted in the UK, in partnership with McCain Foods and Treesnottees.

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 5K will follow shortly after, with runners setting off at 10:05am.

Entrants must be aged 11 years or older, and will also set off from Scarborough SPA, embarking on a route round South Bay, past the harbour into North Bay and back to the Spa to cross the all-important finish line.

A day for everyone, the McCain Fun Run is open to those aged 3 plus, starting at 11:30am and will see families get involved in the fun in an accessible way for all.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President, McCain GB&I, said: “We are so looking forward to seeing thousands of runners, including some of our very own McCain colleagues, on the start line for the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k again this year. We are always so proud to support this event, and wish all those running the best of luck!”

Providing a vehicle for individuals to fundraise for charity is the primary aim of every Run For All event, and many participants will be running for causes close to their hearts, or for the event’s official partner charity: the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Much like Scarborough Athletic Club, Run For All’s ethos is to deliver events accessible to all, and participants are invited to wheel, walk, jog or run their way around the course, and they can expect a great atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd supporting them as they do.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming runners of all ages and abilities to the start line at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K, a well-established event in Scarborough and a new addition to the Run For All calendar in 2025.

“Whether participants are running just for fun, for a cause close to their heart or to get that personal best, we want to wish everyone the best of luck and hope they have an enjoyable race day experience.”

This event is supported by McCain, Scarborough AC and Vantage Motor Group.