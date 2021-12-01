The Owls lost to Tigers in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League.

It was a very even game, with great play from every area of the court, in which no one could say who the game was going to go to, with the scores tied going into the third quarter.

The game ended with a 18-16 win to Tigers.

Players of the match went to both Goal Keepers, Helen Emmett from Tigers and Sibelle Baz from Owls.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northstead Novas soared to a 49-37 victory at Pashby Powercats in Division One.

The Pashby Powercats were a player down with only six players.

The Pashby defence of Caroline Sellers, and, playing out of position, Becca Muggeson, worked very well, making Novas’ shooters work hard for their goals.

There was some fine shooting from Novas Goal Shooter and Goal Attack, and good feeding into the circle from Novas Centre and Wing Attack.

Pashby Wing Defence Cat Hargarty was also making some good interceptions.

The Pashby Goal Attack Maxine Powell, who took their player of the match award, worked tirelessly having been double marked by the Novas Wing Defence and Goal Defence.

Pashby’s Centre Rachel Macauley fed well to the shooters, with Goal Shooter Cat Fox taking a successful shot from the edge of the circle.

The Novas GD had some good distance, and there was a good team spirit and sportsmanship throughout a really enjoyable, friendly game.

At first quarter the scores were even at 8 -8.

Novas did make some changes and pushed ahead making the second quarter 22-13 in their favour.

Northstead stretched their advantage to 37-22 by the end of the third quarter, and although the Powercats roared back into it in the final quarter the Novas still won 49-37.