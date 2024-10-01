Tilly Fenton hits hat-trick as hosts Scarborough Hockey Club Women’s 1sts sink Ben Rhydding 3s

Tilly Fenton celebrates scoring her side 2nd goal on way to hattrick in the 5-3 home win against Ben Rhydding 3s. Photo by Will Palmer

Scarborough Hockey Club Women’s 1sts roared to a superb 5-3 success against previous league champions Ben Rhydding 3s on Saturday.

The match started off with Scarborough dominating, and after many tenacious attacks, the hosts got the first goal of the game, scored by Tilly Fenton, the rest of the half saw an action-placed half end 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts regrouped and came back stronger after the break. With great teamwork and excellent passing, three more goals were scored by the relentless team, player of the match Fenton scored a spectacular hatt-rick, showcasing impressive manoeuvres around players. Carla Zimmermann added a well-placed goal, and Nicola Keulder stunned all with her ‘smash hit’ of a goal!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the game was a superb penalty flick save from goalkeeper Becks Lalor in the second half, preventing the team from falling 3-2 behind.

Sophie Wilson in action for Scarborough Hockey Club Women in their 5-3 home win against Ben Rhydding 3s. Photos by Will Palmer

Scarborough will hope to keep their winning momentum going into next weekend’s doubleheader, relying on six points to get them ahead in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Men’s 2nd team continued their unbeaten campaign with a solid 2-0 victory at Brigg M4,

A later-than-expected start time in Brigg did not disrupt the visitors, who settled into their rhythm quickly. Just four minutes into the game, Scarborough made their mark as Peer Lidsba volleyed a rebound past the keeper to open the scoring.

Despite a temporary setback with a green card for Will Ward, the team remained composed, executing their game plan and maintaining pressure on the hosts throughout the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigg’s defence held firm in the second half, with their goalkeeper making several standout saves to keep the scoreline close.

In the 70th minute, captain Chris Tait capped off a commanding performance by converting a penalty corner with a clinical drag flick.

This victory sees Scarborough M2 sitting joint second in the table, reflecting their strong start to the season. The team will look to carry this momentum into their fixture at Acomb as they continue to build on their impressive form.

Player of the Match was Ben Hoggarth for his consistent work rate up and down both flanks, providing attacking options while supporting defensively throughout.