Team GB's bronze medalists Charlotte Dujardin, left, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry pose on the podium during the medal ceremony. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty)

The eventual winners were widely fancied favourites Germany who claimed the title with 8,178.0 at the Tokyo Equestrian Park.

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry, Carl Hester, and Charlotte Dujardin scored 7,723.0 while the USA won silver with 7,747.0.

Charlotte Fry, after receiving her bronze medal, said: "I'm pretty speechless but very, very proud and I think it's pretty surreal actually that I'm stood here between these two [Hester and Dujardin] like dressage king and queen."

Charlotte Fry riding Everdale in the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special Team Final. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty)

Team GB were second after Carl Hester's opening ride scored 2,577.5 and Charlotte Fry followed with 2,528.5.

The United States' last rider Sabine Schut-Kery scored 2,684.5 to move ahead and Dujardin could not close the gap, scoring 2,617.0.

Making her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo, Fry topped Group A in Saturday's qualifying with a score of 77.096 on 12-year-old stallion Everdale, a personal best for the duo at international Grand Prix level.

Charlotte is following in her late mother's footsteps as Laura Fry represented Team GB at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona alongside Charlotte’s teammate and mentor Carl Hester.