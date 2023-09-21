The Roger Crowther Cup finalists line up.

This competition, also known as the Junior Gambart Baines, was established in memory of the late Roger Crowther from Huddersfield, winner of the Gambart Baines in 1979, by his widow Wendy and is limited to bowlers under the age of 18, writes David Muir.

The first winner in 2021 was Lucas Cooper of North Cliff and the second in 2022 was Harley Tattersley of Denby Grange, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original intention was that it should have been run in conjunction with the senior Gambart Baines Cup but clashes with other junior events, arranged after the original announcement of the Gambart Baines, led to it being postponed in the hope of getting a better entry. Sadly a combination of other events meant the entry was still low at eight, two local and six from elsewhere in Yorkshire, in spite of generous prize money.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gilbert snaps up Roger Crowther Cup victory against his brother Eddie

Sponsorship for the main competition came from the Crowther family, Landers of Whitby Butchers and Alan Greig, Ashley Brunton-Douglas of North Cliff sponsored a consolation event and Scott Fisher of Denby Grange CGBC, Wakefield, sponsored the highest break prize.

In the first round Tom Gilbert (Grange Moor, Huddersfield) beat local player, and the only female entrant Katie Gates (Dukes Park), 21-16, Logan Preston (Pudsey) beat nine-year-old Jenson Gilroy (Wayside, Harrogate) 21-13, the other local bowler Matthew Fewster beat Isaac Cook (Hickleton, Doncaster) 21-18 and Eddie Gilbert, Tom’s brother beat Charlie Fisher (Denby Grange, Wakefield) 21-19 including a break of 11 which won the highest break prize.

Tom Gilbert then beat Logan Preston 21-10 in the first semi-final while brother Eddie beat Matthew Fewster 21-20 in a very tight game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these games were being played a consolation competition was also being played so that the first round losers were guaranteed at least a second game.

Here the youngest player, Jenson Gilroy, delighted the supporters (but, obviously, not his opponent) by beating Katie Gates 21-12 while Charlie Fisher fought his way to a 21-19 victory over Isaac Cook.

Fisher then proceeded to give the spirited but inexperienced Gilroy something of a lesson by beating him 21-14. However the youngest bowler in the field amazed the spectators by bowling long marks and reaching them.

The final of the main competition imitated the final of the senior Gambart Baines Challenge Cup in featuring two brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As was the case in the senior competition one brother had enough of an edge to ensure a clear victory, in this case 21-13 for Tom Gilbert, without it being a walkover.

Although the league season has effectively finished there is still a good deal of bowling activity in the area with a number of Sunday competitions still to be played.

In addition to these plans are being developed for the winter, one element of this is that a number of local clubs run some form of “social” bowling or another.

Another, now well established, is the programme of Winter Sunday Merits, mainly singles but with two pairs events, culminating in a Champion of Champions competition for the best performers through the winter.