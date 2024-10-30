Picadore, from left, are Nigel Chandley, Tony Ingham and Steve Atkinson

In Division One of the Scarborough and District Table Tennis League, the top two sides demonstrated their title ambitions with resounding wins.

Corinthians Tigers cruised to a 9-1 success over Keep It Pimple, with stalwart Garry Connolly, in his first match of the season, leading the side to victory, writes Karl Cousins.

Dale Symons joined Connolly on three wins each so far in the league, while John Warburton’s attempt to remain unbeaten was undone by Matthew Rutt who took a deserved 3-1 win.

Premier Club Eagles equalled Tigers’ 9-1 win in their match against Premier Club Hawks.

Picadore, from left, are Nigel Chandley, Tony Ingham and Steve Atkinson Photo by Karl Cousins

The trio of Ashley Hodgson, Naomi Edwards and Louis Fell were simply too strong for Hawks, although Tim Penrose did salvage a point with a 3-0 win against Edwards.

In Division Two, Picadore were 7-3 winners against Premier Club Piranhas.

Nigel Chandley continues to shine for Picadore and his 3-2 win against veteran Lester Smith completed his treble.

Steve Atkinson secured a brace of victories, while Smith was the standout performer for Piranhas with a pair of wins against Atkinson and Tony Ingham.

In Division Three, Nigel Fell sped to three wins as his Premier Club Penguins beat Premier Club Sharks in a close 6-4 match.

A win each for Rob Ottaway and Andrew Payne, along with a doubles win for the pairing of Fell/Ottaway was enough to see Penguins over the line.

Jamie Curran caught the eye with two wins for Sharks which included a 3-2 victory over Ottaway that went to 17-15 in the fifth.