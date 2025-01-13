Tornadoes sweep aside James Builders in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League

Paul Harper, (green shirt) claimed a treble for Spin Doctors in division two in Bridlington Table Tennis League,. Photos by Tony Wigley

​Tornadoes went on the rampage as they swept aside James Builders 6-3 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Ian McKenna, Hans Ebert and John Ockenden claimed doubles, Jacob James replied with an excellent treble, writes Tony Wigley.

Crazy Gang were merciless as they crushed The Vikings 9-0 with hat-tricks from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson.

Cobras are 22 points clear in Division One after a ruthless 8-1 victory over Barracudas.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson were unbeaten and Neil Thomas shot a brace, Roy Hill replied with a singles win.

James Gang are the new leaders in Division Two following their emphatic 7-2 triumph over Mad Batters, Jacob James scored another hat-trick, Harrison James and Mike Byass both added doubles, Robert Deegan shot a brace for Batters.

Air Benders are two points adrift after a shock 6-3 reverse against Spin Doctors, John Ockenden scored twice and Tom Ryan added one single.

Paul Harper claimed a fine treble, Lindsay Harper scored a double and Jon Bell a single.

The Avengers soared into fifth after their stunning 6-3 triumph over Quality Service.

Tina Crockford's evil pimpled bat was back in action and she scored yet another hat-trick, Vicky Barton claimed a brace and Delphine Kaye added one single.

Paul Senior and Dave Brown replied for Service.

Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.