he INEOS Grenadiers line-up (left to right): Richie Porte; Tom Pidcock; Michal Kwiatkowski; Magnus Sheffield; Andrey Amador.

Pidcock will be part of home fan favourites INEOS Grenadiers’ line-up at the race, which gets underway in Aberdeen on Sunday, and will work its way from Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley, via Whitby, during Stage Four on Wednesday..

The 23-year-old sealed his reputation as one of the world’s most exciting riders in the sport when he soloed to win atop the famed climb of Alpe d’Huez during last month’s Tour de France. That victory added to his triumphs in the Olympic Games cross country mountain bike race at Tokyo 2020 and UCI World Cyclo-Cross Championships in February.

Pidcock previously competed in his national tour in 2018, when he finished sixth atop Whinlatter Pass in Cumbria en route to placing 17th overall aged just 20.

This year’s Tour will visit Durham, the city in which he soloed to a memorable win in the 2017 edition of the Tour Series aged just 17, on stage three.

The race will then notably return to his home county of Yorkshire for the first time since 2009 a day later.

He will line-up alongside his INEOS Grenadiers team-mate Richie Porte at the race. Porte, whose participation was confirmed on Friday, will end his 13-year professional career at the UK's leading cycling event.

Former world champion Michael Kwiatkowsi, who finished second overall in 2014, and Andrey Amador, a top-10 finisher three years ago, will both return to the race to play a supporting role for Pidcock. The team’s line-up is completed by debutants Omar Fraile, a two-time King of the Mountains winner at the Vuelta a Espana, and Magnus Sheffield.

The 2022 race starts in Aberdeen on Sunday September 4 and culminates with what promises to be a spectacular finale on the Isle of Wight eight stages later on Sunday 11 September. Along the way riders will tackle stages in the Scottish Borders, North East England, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are.

The race will also be shown in over 150 countries worldwide, thanks to the event's partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

While spectators can watch all the action by the roadside for free, race day hospitality packages offering guaranteed prime views of stage starts and finishes, as well as unforgettable experiences featuring Tour de France stage winner Dan Martin are now available.

Visit sportsbreaks.com/Cycling and destinationsportexperiences.com/Cycling/Hospitality for more information.

According to research by Frontline, last year’s race drew a roadside crowd of over one million spectators resulted in the Tour of Britain generating £29.96m of net economic benefit for the UK economy.

AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stages

Stage one Sunday 4 September Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage two Monday 5 September Hawick to Duns

Stage three Tuesday 6 September Durham to Sunderland

Stage four Wednesday 7 September Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage five Thursday 8 September West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage six Friday 9 September Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage seven Saturday 10 September West Bay to Ferndown

Stage eight Sunday 11 September Ryde to The Needles

Teams

UCI WorldTeams: BORA – hansgrohe (Germany), INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain), Israel – Premier Tech (Israel), Movistar Team (Spain), Team DSM (Netherlands)

UCI ProTeams: Bardiani CSF Faizanè (Italy), Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (Belgium), Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spain), Human Powered Health (USA), Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Belgium) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Norway)

UCI Continental Teams: Global 6 Cycling (New Zealand), Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (Great Britain), Saint Piran (Great Britain), Team Qhubeka (Italy), TRINITY Racing (Great Britain), Wiv SunGod (Great Britain)