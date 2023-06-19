The Tour of Britain peloton will pass through Bridlington this September

Goole will host the start of stage three on Tuesday, September 5, while the racecourse on Beverley Westwood provides the cyclists with the finishing point.

The prestigious race, which will include Olympic, world and Tour de France champions, will also go through Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield and Hornsea.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the Tour of Britain has come through the East Riding, although the county is no stranger to international cycle races having hosted a number of stage starts in Beverley and Bridlington for the recent Tour de Yorkshire events, as well as the UCI para-cycling event in 2019.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce that the East Riding will be hosting a full stage of the Tour of Britain and really excited that Goole has been selected as a start location."

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “Given the amazing response that followed the unveiling of Beverley as the stage three finish host, I’m excited that we’ve got even more great news for everybody in the East Riding.

“Stage three promises to be a wonderful showcase for this part of England, something that couldn’t have happened without the fantastic support of everyone in the East Riding. See you all in September.”

