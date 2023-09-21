Trackrod Rally favourite Adrien Fourmaux flies through the air in Sardinia Photo by Martin Hlinka

And while the former French Junior Champion will have the considerable backing of World Championship Ford team M-Sport, the vast majority of those behind him will be ordinary clubmen, many from local motor clubs, who spend much of the year building towards this and other painstakingly put together events.

Fourmaux, now 28, dominated the opening four rounds of the UK’s premier series, winning each of the opening four rounds, but missed the last event in Wales, so still needs points to clinch the prestigious crown.

He comes fresh from an 11th placed finish in the Acropolis Rally in Greece - round ten of the World Rally Championship, where his Fiesta Rally2 was fourth in WRC2 category - a feeder/support category to the main series.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough's Carl Stuttard could still finish second in the 2023 Northern Historic Championship. Photo by Keith McGhie

Victory in Yorkshire would ensure British title success and but the ultra-quick driver from near Lille in northern France will take nothing for granted with Scotsman Garry Pearson, in a 1600cc VW Polo, poised to take advantage of any slip-ups after closing the gap between them with a second place finish in Aberystwyth lass than two weeks ago.

The main event is supported by the always well supported Trackrod Historic Cup - the penultimate round of the British Historic Championship for classic cars from the sixties, seventies and eighties, which has attracted many local stalwarts.

Scarborough’s Carl Stuttard began the season in prominent fashion and will be looking to better his 17th place, fourth in class, on the Trackrod 12 months ago in a heavily subscribed category dominated by Escorts.

Pickering-based garage proprietor Steve Magson will be out to give a mobile demonstration of the Cosworth-engined Mercedes 190E, which the veteran took to 15th place overall to win his class on the Woodpecker Rally two weekends ago.

The rare and striking Mercedes is up for sale but is called into action once more as his more usual Vauxhall Astra is still having its engine rebuilt after camshaft failure on the Plains Rally in May.

Near neighbour and body shop owner David Brown is also back in his trusty Escort and still pushing for honours in the Motoscope Northern Historic Championship, where he lies third after wins in the Riponian and Greystoke Rallies.

Malton potato farmer Steve Bannister, the most successful driver in the event’s history, was running in the top three for most of last year’s historic rally but was forced to retire with just two stages remaining.

While Whitby’s Nick Cook, who clocked four top ten fastest times on the way to winning his class on the rally last year, returns alongside Glaisdale’s Dave Raw in a 2-litre Escort.

The cars leave the ceremonial start, conducted by the town’s mayor - Councillor Jacqui Houlden-Banks - at one minutes intervals, from 7pm and head straight into the first Dalby stage - 12 miles in total darkness with only rally spotlights to help speed between the trees.