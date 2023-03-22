News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
10 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
38 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

​Trophy time for Bridlington Road Runners stars

Running shoes and shorts were left behind for the evening as Bridlington Road Runners got dressed up for the club’s annual presentation night.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 2 min read
Bridlington Road Runners junior stars show off their trophies at the club's annual presentation night. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Bridlington Road Runners junior stars show off their trophies at the club's annual presentation night. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Bridlington Road Runners junior stars show off their trophies at the club's annual presentation night. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Held at Bridlington Golf Club, it was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and performances of the last 12 months, writes John Edwards.

The club’s membership has increased to 150 adults and around 60 juniors, and both sections were at the presentation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members voted for the runners’ runner of the year, with Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland getting the most votes, while club chairman Martin Hutchinson was voted Club Person. The new junior captains were named as Micah Gibson and Erin Gummerson

Danny Brunton was the male winner of the BRR Runners' Runner award.
Danny Brunton was the male winner of the BRR Runners' Runner award.
Danny Brunton was the male winner of the BRR Runners' Runner award.
Most Popular

BRR ROLL OF HONOUR

Runners Runner: Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club Person: Martin Hutchinson

Most Improved: Richard Kirkpatrick and Clare Gummerson

The Ladies Anniversary 3 winner was Keren Miller.
The Ladies Anniversary 3 winner was Keren Miller.
The Ladies Anniversary 3 winner was Keren Miller.

Special Award: Danny Brunton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winter League: Dave Bond and Lyn Gent

Sharon Bowes Inspiration Award: Awarded posthumously to Sharon

Champagne Moment: Bob Eyre

The Constable Handicap award winner was Lyn Gent, who was also one of the Winter League Award winners.
The Constable Handicap award winner was Lyn Gent, who was also one of the Winter League Award winners.
The Constable Handicap award winner was Lyn Gent, who was also one of the Winter League Award winners.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Long Service Award: Phill Taylor

John Potter Award: Bob Eyre

Linda Hall Award: Dave Pring

Constable Handicap: Lyn Gent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Phill Taylor won the Long Service Award and the Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 Award
Phill Taylor won the Long Service Award and the Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 Award
Phill Taylor won the Long Service Award and the Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 Award

Summer League: Graham Lonsdale and Kara Mainprize

Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3: Phill Taylor

Ladies Anniversary 3: Keren Miller

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsung Hero: Tom Fynn

Eddie Knapp Challenge: James Briggs and Mim Ireland.

The following morning at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Dominic Bond won in a PB time of 18 minutes 29 seconds and Simon, Kirsten and Amanda Porter made sure it was a clean sweep of PBs for BRR at the venue. Paul Good was fifth at Sheffield Castle.

From left, old and new junior captains. Ben Edwards, Micah Gibson, coach Josh Taylor, Becky Miller and Erin Gummerson
From left, old and new junior captains. Ben Edwards, Micah Gibson, coach Josh Taylor, Becky Miller and Erin Gummerson
From left, old and new junior captains. Ben Edwards, Micah Gibson, coach Josh Taylor, Becky Miller and Erin Gummerson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Results: Ancholme Valley Way Parkrun: 153 Paul Brown 36:34

Bushy Park Parkrun: 434 Angela Bailey 27:27

NY Water Park Parkrun: 1 Dominic Bond 18:29 (PB) 22 Simon Porter 24:43 (PB) 64 Kirsten Porter 29:06 (PB) 88 Amanda Porter 31:49 (PB)

Selby Parkrun: 109 Elizabeth Ingle 34:34

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Castle Parkrun: 5 Paul Good 21:08

Cleveland Survival Race 20 Mile: Emma Richardson 4:42:18

Mad March Hare, Penistone: Di Raper 01:12:25

Sherwood Pines Half Marathon: 89 Kerry Whitehead 1:55:33

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Super Spurn 7 Mile: Stuart Gent 1:00:35, Lyn Gent 1:10:08.

Bridlington Road Runners