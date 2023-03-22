Trophy time for Bridlington Road Runners stars
Running shoes and shorts were left behind for the evening as Bridlington Road Runners got dressed up for the club’s annual presentation night.
Held at Bridlington Golf Club, it was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and performances of the last 12 months, writes John Edwards.
The club’s membership has increased to 150 adults and around 60 juniors, and both sections were at the presentation.
Members voted for the runners’ runner of the year, with Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland getting the most votes, while club chairman Martin Hutchinson was voted Club Person. The new junior captains were named as Micah Gibson and Erin Gummerson
BRR ROLL OF HONOUR
Runners Runner: Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland
Club Person: Martin Hutchinson
Most Improved: Richard Kirkpatrick and Clare Gummerson
Special Award: Danny Brunton
Winter League: Dave Bond and Lyn Gent
Sharon Bowes Inspiration Award: Awarded posthumously to Sharon
Champagne Moment: Bob Eyre
Long Service Award: Phill Taylor
John Potter Award: Bob Eyre
Linda Hall Award: Dave Pring
Constable Handicap: Lyn Gent
Summer League: Graham Lonsdale and Kara Mainprize
Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3: Phill Taylor
Ladies Anniversary 3: Keren Miller
Unsung Hero: Tom Fynn
Eddie Knapp Challenge: James Briggs and Mim Ireland.
The following morning at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Dominic Bond won in a PB time of 18 minutes 29 seconds and Simon, Kirsten and Amanda Porter made sure it was a clean sweep of PBs for BRR at the venue. Paul Good was fifth at Sheffield Castle.
Results: Ancholme Valley Way Parkrun: 153 Paul Brown 36:34
Bushy Park Parkrun: 434 Angela Bailey 27:27
NY Water Park Parkrun: 1 Dominic Bond 18:29 (PB) 22 Simon Porter 24:43 (PB) 64 Kirsten Porter 29:06 (PB) 88 Amanda Porter 31:49 (PB)
Selby Parkrun: 109 Elizabeth Ingle 34:34
Sheffield Castle Parkrun: 5 Paul Good 21:08
Cleveland Survival Race 20 Mile: Emma Richardson 4:42:18
Mad March Hare, Penistone: Di Raper 01:12:25
Sherwood Pines Half Marathon: 89 Kerry Whitehead 1:55:33
Super Spurn 7 Mile: Stuart Gent 1:00:35, Lyn Gent 1:10:08.