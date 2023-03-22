Bridlington Road Runners junior stars show off their trophies at the club's annual presentation night. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Held at Bridlington Golf Club, it was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and performances of the last 12 months, writes John Edwards.

The club’s membership has increased to 150 adults and around 60 juniors, and both sections were at the presentation.

Members voted for the runners’ runner of the year, with Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland getting the most votes, while club chairman Martin Hutchinson was voted Club Person. The new junior captains were named as Micah Gibson and Erin Gummerson

Danny Brunton was the male winner of the BRR Runners' Runner award.

BRR ROLL OF HONOUR

Runners Runner: Danny Brunton and Mim Ireland

Club Person: Martin Hutchinson

Most Improved: Richard Kirkpatrick and Clare Gummerson

The Ladies Anniversary 3 winner was Keren Miller.

Special Award: Danny Brunton

Winter League: Dave Bond and Lyn Gent

Sharon Bowes Inspiration Award: Awarded posthumously to Sharon

Champagne Moment: Bob Eyre

The Constable Handicap award winner was Lyn Gent, who was also one of the Winter League Award winners.

Long Service Award: Phill Taylor

John Potter Award: Bob Eyre

Linda Hall Award: Dave Pring

Constable Handicap: Lyn Gent

Phill Taylor won the Long Service Award and the Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 Award

Summer League: Graham Lonsdale and Kara Mainprize

Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3: Phill Taylor

Ladies Anniversary 3: Keren Miller

Unsung Hero: Tom Fynn

Eddie Knapp Challenge: James Briggs and Mim Ireland.

The following morning at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Dominic Bond won in a PB time of 18 minutes 29 seconds and Simon, Kirsten and Amanda Porter made sure it was a clean sweep of PBs for BRR at the venue. Paul Good was fifth at Sheffield Castle.

From left, old and new junior captains. Ben Edwards, Micah Gibson, coach Josh Taylor, Becky Miller and Erin Gummerson

Results: Ancholme Valley Way Parkrun: 153 Paul Brown 36:34

Bushy Park Parkrun: 434 Angela Bailey 27:27

NY Water Park Parkrun: 1 Dominic Bond 18:29 (PB) 22 Simon Porter 24:43 (PB) 64 Kirsten Porter 29:06 (PB) 88 Amanda Porter 31:49 (PB)

Selby Parkrun: 109 Elizabeth Ingle 34:34

Sheffield Castle Parkrun: 5 Paul Good 21:08

Cleveland Survival Race 20 Mile: Emma Richardson 4:42:18

Mad March Hare, Penistone: Di Raper 01:12:25

Sherwood Pines Half Marathon: 89 Kerry Whitehead 1:55:33

