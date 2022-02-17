From, left, Bridlington Road Runners Kara Mainprize, Lyn Gent, Inspiration award-winner Sharon Bowes and Caroline McFarlane Photos by TCF Photography

The winners were:

Most improved runner (male) - James Briggs

Most improved runner (female) - Helena Bennett

James Briggs, centre, won the most Improved male runner award at the Bridlingtojn Road Runners presentation night

Coach of the year - Josh Daniel Taylor

Inspiration award - Sharon Bowes

Unsung hero - Martin McPheat

Special award - Kendra Wedgwood

Special award - Andy Baker

Outstanding service award - Judy Allison

Outstanding service award - Robert Eyre

Runner’s runner (male) - Scott Hargreaves

Runner’s runner (female) - Kendra Wedgwood

Club person of the year - Josh Taylor

Champagne moment - Tom Fynn

John Potter award - Andy Long and Andy Godfrey

Juniors Presentation evening winners were: Boys Captain - Ben Edwards

Girls Captain - Becky Miller

Runners runner boy - Josh Miller

Runners runner girl - Becky Miller

Boy of the year - Teddy Imeson

Girl of the year - Hope Adams

Most improved boy - Micah Gibson

Most improved Girl - Kyra Leary

Inspirational junior - Lily Choat

The latest round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League was at Langdale End, traditionally one of the most difficult routes but always one of the most popular amongst runners.

It was certainly cross country weather which greeted the teams, with rain and wind giving the runners a battering.

Bridlington’s men finished in second place again, behind Beverley AC, with their six contributors scoring 115 points.

Beverley are well clear at the top of the table, but Bridlington’s battle for second place with City of Hull will go to the wire. Bridlington are six points clear, after edging Hull by three points at Langdale End.

The final race of the series is at Sewerby in March, when Bridlington’s women will also be involved in a close battle.

They finished fifth at Langdale End and have slipped to fourth in the standings, but are only two points behind third-placed Selby Striders.

For the men, Scott Hargreaves and James Wilson were third and fourth, with captain Tom Mullen sneaking into the top 10. Dan Cawthorn, Josh Taylor and Alan Feldberg’s times also scored points for Bridlington.

Jo Dagnan again led the Brid ladies home and she was fifth overall, backed up on the scoresheet by Lisa Cockcroft and Mim Ireland.

Langdale End XC - 13th February: 3 Scott Hargreaves 39:08, 4 James Wilson41:18, 10 Tom Mullen 43:11, 26 Dan Cawthorn 46:59, 34 Josh Taylor 48:23, 5 Jo Dagnan 48:35, 38 Alan Feldberg 49:14, 42 Adam Thomas 49:48, 48 Tom Woodhouse 51:26, 59 Simon Ellerker 53:07, 63 Allan McFarlane 53:55, 12 Lisa Cockcroft 54:02, 80 Graham Lonsdale 56:52, 20 Mim Ireland 57:01, 82 James Briggs 57:04, 23 Kerry Whitehead 58:02, 24 Clare Gummerson 58:10, 40 Emma Richardson 01:04:43, 41 Janet Potter 01:05:15, 47 Ellis Hodges 01:06:23, 60 Heidi Baker 01:12:55, 67 Dominique Webster 01:16:12, 120 Dave Pring 01:18:22, 79 Janet Downes 01:32:36.

Six top 10 finishers and the fastest female meant a very successful Sewerby Parkrun for Road Runners.

Wet and blustery conditions meant personal best times evaded all of the team members who completed the 5km course along the clifftops.

There was, however, one PB recorded out of the area, as Mollie Holehouse was third female at Hull Parkrun in her best time on that course.

At Sewerby, Phill Taylor picked up his third win of 2022 and was the only runner to break 20 minutes. Nick Jordan was second and Josh Taylor, James Briggs, Martin Hutchinson and Jonathan Ogden all made it into the top 10.

Junior member Becky Miller was fastest female and 13th overall, and her sister Annabelle was third female after a close battle to the line with another excellent junior, Isaac McNulty.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 19:41, 2 Nick Jordan 20:16, 6 Josh Taylor 21:46, 8 James Briggs 21:52, 9 Martin Hutchinson 22:29, 10 Jonathan Ogden 22:34, 13 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 22:55, 17 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 23:05, 18 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 23:06, 20 Adam Dyas 23:34, 23 Jason Pointez 23:54, 26 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:20, 33 Alan Feldberg 24:51, 34 Graham Lonsdale 25:01, 36 Chris Price 25:15, 41 Ben Edwards (jnr) 25:35, 42 T J Choat (jnr) 25:38, 44 Ted Imeson 25:40, 49 Gillian Taylor 25:56, 54 Joshua Miller (jnr) 26:10, 57 Emma Richardson 26:19, 60 Dominique Webster 26:52, 67 Janet Potter 27:13, 68 Simon Porter 27:20, 75 Paul Brown 28:04, 76 Angela Bailey 28:08, 94 Greg Miller 29:32, 95 Gerrard Ferre 29:35, 103 Heidi Baker 29:56, 105 Dave Pring 30:19, 115 Pete Royal 31:20, 117 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:26, 120 Anne Kelly 31:38, 123 Paul Raper 31:44, 127 Di Raper 32:14, 128 Kevin Sissons 32:21, 135 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 32:41, 136 Lucinda Gibson 32:42, 148 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 33:56, 155 Janet Downes 36:35, 156 L M E Choat (jnr) 36:48, 157 Kirsten Porter 36:49, 159 Amanda Tindall 36:52, 161 Cindy Baker 37:43, 162 David Duffill 38:09, 165 Linda Hall 39:33, 174 Dave Foster 42:21, 175 Dian Rewston 45:47

Hull Parkrun: 28 Mollie Holehouse 21:03

Lincoln Parkrun: 61 Amy Fowler 25:01, 99 Danielle Whitehouse 26:53