Turboblades coast to Scarborough Table Tennis League Division Two title

Turboblades, from left, Callum Richardson, Jamie Trigg, Andrew Stokes.

They won all 16 fixtures, Callum Richardson finishing with a 100% record, teammate Jamie Trigg finished with an 82% win rate.

Net Prophets were closest challengers with Whitby Resolution third.

Whitby’s John Hanson finished second in the averages (93%) with Net Prophets’ Nigel Escreet in third (85.42%).

Premier Wolves won 10-0 against Eraserblades B, and Picadore A beat Whitby Endeavour 8-2.

With one week left to play in Division One, leaders Corinthians look to have enough of a lead over Premier Club A to clinch the title, but with two fixtures for each team in the final week there could still be a change.

Premier Club A dropped points in a 6-4 win over Premier Club B, Ashley Hodgson hit a treble for the A team but Pete Kirk’s five-set defeat to Tim Penrose let the B side in.

An inspired Penrose beat Naomi Edwards in three sets, and Edwards also fell in close matches with both Derek Elliott and Gerald Smith.

The A team needed a doubles victory to win the evening, which Ashley Hodgson and Kirk delivered in three sets.

Corinthians beat bottom side Scalby Old Boys 8-2.

The leaders’ Glenn Hodgson and Gary Connolly were both unbeaten in the singles.

Reserve player Jamie Trigg took two singles matches, but will defeat in the doubles for Connolly and Glenn Hodgson by Matthew Rutt and Alistair Hutchinson come back to haunt them?