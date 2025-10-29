Turnbull nets Whitby Sea Angling Association League midweek win

The Whitby Sea Anglers Association League members line up at the start of the season.

Wednesday evening saw the Whitby Sea Angling Association League first round of the Singles Knockouts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low pressure dominating, gentle SSWesterly breeze, the ebb was already 90 minutes down at match start.

It soon became apparent swell sets were irregular with periods of calm, a white out, and repeat, far from ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hard night, just a few bites, some reporting no bites all match, soul destroying!

Davey Turnbull netted a Whitby Sea Angling Association League midweek win

Man of the Match was Davey Turnbull, Darlington, with four codlings for his first double-figure bag, 13lb 9oz.

His best, 5lb 5½oz, took Heaviest Fish of the match.

Next best codling was 4lb 8oz from Secretary Peter Horbury.

There were 14 codlings, 14 whitings, four rocklings and two billets for 44lb 6oz.

In the Singles KO D Perrett 2lb 2oz (1) beat R Taylor 8oz (1), D Ward 2lb 7oz (6) beat C Stainthorpe 6oz (1), B Harland 3lb 9oz (7) beat P Short 2lb 12oz (2) and P Horbury 4lb 13oz (2) beat M Saunders 8oz (1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s conditions were a challenge as Storm Benjamin continued to batter the Northeast coastline.

Eight to 10ft Northerly swell, fishing the first four hours of an ebb tide, wind against tide lead to some heavy surging, and marks plagued with weed.

NorthWesterly winds, gusting 37mph hampered casting and bite detection.

From the 13 seniors and one junior, just seven seniors had a weigh-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match was Brian Harland, Whitby, 4 codlings 8lb 1oz, his best codling 2lb 10oz not enough for Heaviest Fish of the night, that fell to Treasurer Dave Perrett, Whitby, 2lb 13½oz.

There were 17 codlings, two bleggs and two rocklings - 31lb 6oz.

Top Ten Leaderboard: 1st - Dave Perrett - 32 fish 34lb 12oz, 2nd - Brian Harland - 46 fish 33lb 13oz, 3rd - Peter Horbury - 20 fish 26lb 13oz, 4th - Dave Ward - 40 fish 25lb 15oz, 5th - Denis Thompson - 17 fish 21lb 5oz.