Tyler and Baker rise to the occasion as Bridlington Rovers Millau surge to 7-2 win at struggling Hedon

Brid Rovers Millau, grey kit, won 7-2 a Hedon. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Rovers Millau boosted their push for the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership title with a 7-2 win at Hedon Rangers Reserves.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joey Baker and Billy Tyler smashed in a hat-tric apiece for the victors with Jack Sunley also on target for the high-flyers.

Tyler was also named as the Millau man of the match.

Millau are now only one point behind leaders Bridlington Town Reserves, but the second-placed side have a game in hand on Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brid Rovers Millau, grey kit, won 7-2 a Hedon. Photo by TCF Photography

​Town Reserves were held to a 4-4 draw at third-placed Goole United.

Declan Tindall, Will Webb and sub Jed Oyston netted for Town.

Championship North leaders Bridlington Spa won 5-0 at home to Scalby.

Ash Armitage scored a brace of goals for Spa, with Sam Clarke, Tom Coates and Alex Howell also on target for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some fine saves from Cam Anderson kept the score down for the visitors, who led 1-0 at the break through a penalty.

Callum Randerson and Sonny Oxley came close in the first half for the away team, Jon Clifford coming on at the break for Scalby and creating some opportunities.

Ross Lazenby and Brad Walton were the Scalby star men.

Spa remain four points clear of Edgehill, whose game at Market Weighton Town was conceded.

Flamborough won 2-1 at home to Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

Mitchell Collins and Kolbin Thorpe notched a goal apiece for Boro.