​Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness stars earn bumper haul of WKO medals in superb 2024

Liz Lea sparkled at the British Championship.

​Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness are celebrating a very successful 2024.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a fabulous first year since Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness opened the doors to its new dojo back in January this year.

The club has gone from strength to strength and the level of the students is a credit to the club and Head Coach Pete Dicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club prides itself on being fully inclusive no matter your background along with keeping it affordable for all.

Zack Hall has impressed in 2024.

The Fight Team have exploded onto the scene this year with numerous Gold/Silver & Bronze medals at various championships along with six fighters gaining Grand Champion titles.

Head Coach Pete Dicks believes that no fighter is born a champion, it takes an incredible amount of hard work, dedication and commitment to becoming the best you can be.

All that hard work has paid off with an amazing medal haul this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Dicks has won a gold medal at the WKO World Championships, a gold medal at the WKO European Championships and three gold medals at the WKO British Championships, as well as a WKO Grand Champion title.

Typhon star Patrick Craven sparkled in 2024.

Andy Gee won two bronzes at the World Championships, a gold and a silver at the European Championships, three silvers and one bronze at the British Championships, as well as three WKO Grand Champion titles.

Zack Hall won one silver at the World Championships, one silver at the European Championships, one silver and one bronze at the British Championships, as well as a WKO Grand Champion title.

Jamie Kirby earned a gold and a silver at the British Championships and a WKO Grand Champion title, and Patrick Craven won a silver at the World Championships, one silver at the European Championships and a WKO Grand Champion title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Lea earned a silver at the World Championships, a silver at the British Championships and a WKO Grand Champion title.

Zachary Tipping

Zachary Tipping won a silver at the British Championships, Zack Sloan a silver and a bronze at the British Championships and Lucas-James Clarke a bronze at the British Championships.

There was also a massive well done to first-timers David (Boy) McGough, Josh Fenn and Harry Embleton-Collins who did themselves and the club proud.

Head Coach Pete Dicks said: “We are incredibly proud of each and every student within the club just to step through the doors takes a lot of courage and everybody is smashing their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club runs various classes covering Kickboxing, Fight Team Training, Self Defence, Ladies Only, Juniors 5-10 yrs, Seniors 14+ yrs, Fitness & Conditioning classes, Sparring.

Sarah Dicks and Limerick Goodwin.

“The club can’t wait to get into 2025 and always welcome new students wanting to start their own personal journey.”

You can find them on Facebook, Instagram, Email – [email protected] or you can just pop into the Dojo for a chat and a cuppa located at – Typhon Martial Arts & Fitness, 26 Durham Street, Scarborough, YO12 7PT.